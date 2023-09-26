Politics

Man charged on Jan. 6 advances to congressional runoff in southwest Georgia

By
48 minutes ago

Chuck Hand, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, has advanced to the runoff for the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hand will face A. Wayne Johnson, who worked in President Donald Trump’s administration, in the June 18 runoff. The winner will go up against U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, in November in a southwest Georgia seat that still tilts Democratic.

When asked about his Jan. 6 guilty plea and prison sentence during a debate, Hand said he was not shying away from what happened.

“My campaign isn’t based on Jan. 6. The only reason Jan. 6 ever comes up in the campaign is so that you three cannot throw it in my face,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
A primary night recap: What happened in Georgia?
10m ago
Valencia Stovall leading in likely runoff for Fulton, Fayette state Senate seat
30m ago
Runoff coming for District 4 Fulton commission seat
34m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
1h ago
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station