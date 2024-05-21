BreakingNews
7 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton
The wreck happened in front of Middle Ridge Elementary School on Covington Bypass Road.

15 minutes ago

Several students were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus in Newton County, the sheriff’s office said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened in front of Middle Ridge Elementary School along Covington Bypass Road. Seven students were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials announced around 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Deputies said the area, which is off Flat Shoals Road and about four miles from Covington, will be shut down while the investigation takes place. Officials did not say what led to the crash or which driver was at fault.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

