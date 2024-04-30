Politics

First-term Georgia House Dem defeats colleague in incumbent faceoff

State Rep. Saira Draper, left, defeated state Rep. Becky Evans in Tuesday's Democratic primary. The two incumbents who were drawn into the same DeKalb County-based district during last year's redistricting process. Submitted photos.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

State Rep. Saira Draper, left, defeated state Rep. Becky Evans in Tuesday's Democratic primary. The two incumbents who were drawn into the same DeKalb County-based district during last year's redistricting process. Submitted photos.
By
1 hour ago

A first-term Democratic state representative appears defeated her Georgia House colleague in the state’s only intraparty matchup between incumbents.

The new House District 90 pitted first-term state Rep. Saira Draper against state Rep. Becky Evans, who was seeking her fourth term.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.

Draper was considered the favorite to win the primary since she currently represents about 70% of the voters in the new district.

No Republican candidates signed up to run for the DeKalb County seat, meaning Draper will head back to the Statehouse in January for another term.

The new maps, passed by the Republican-led Legislature last year and upheld in court, were drawn in response to a federal judge’s ruling that the state’s political boundaries drawn in 2021 illegally weakened Black voting power.

Draper, an attorney, and Evans, a retired health care executive and co-founder of a nonprofit, are two of eight lawmakers who were drawn into the same districts with colleagues from their own party under the new maps — six of them Democrats and two Republicans. Evans and Draper were the only “paired” incumbents where neither one retired.

About the Author

Follow Maya Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
A primary night recap: What happened in Georgia?
9m ago
Valencia Stovall leading in likely runoff for Fulton, Fayette state Senate seat
29m ago
Runoff coming for District 4 Fulton commission seat
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
1h ago
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station