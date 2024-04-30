First-term Georgia House Dem defeats colleague in incumbent faceoff

Draper was considered the favorite to win the primary since she currently represents about 70% of the voters in the new district.

No Republican candidates signed up to run for the DeKalb County seat, meaning Draper will head back to the Statehouse in January for another term.

The new maps, passed by the Republican-led Legislature last year and upheld in court, were drawn in response to a federal judge’s ruling that the state’s political boundaries drawn in 2021 illegally weakened Black voting power.

Draper, an attorney, and Evans, a retired health care executive and co-founder of a nonprofit, are two of eight lawmakers who were drawn into the same districts with colleagues from their own party under the new maps — six of them Democrats and two Republicans. Evans and Draper were the only “paired” incumbents where neither one retired.