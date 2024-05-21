Lucy McBath coasts to primary win in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

“Twice, Georgians have stood with me and resoundingly voted to send me back to Congress,” she said. “Our work to keep our families safe, expand access to health care, and protect Georgians is just getting started.”

McBath bested State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the other Democrats on the primary ballot. Each campaigned on the notion that they, and not McBath, had deeper connections to the district that includes much of west metro Atlanta.

McBath, who lives in Marietta, currently represents the 7th Congressional District in Gwinnett County. But after the Georgia Legislature drew new maps in a late 2023 special session, she chose to run in the newly redrawn 6th.

McBath had far more name recognition and money in her campaign account than her Democratic challengers.

Criswell, who lives in Gwinnett County, is the creator of a brand behind the manufacturing of baseballs used by youth leagues. His campaign is focused heavily on his Christian faith and opposition to President Joe Biden’s administration.

Neither Criswell nor McBath live within the boundaries of the new 6th District. Federal law mandates members of Congress to live in the state’s they represent but doesn’t require them to live within their districts.