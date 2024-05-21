BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA Fani Willis bests primary challenger
Politics

Lucy McBath coasts to primary win in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

Congresswoman Lucy McBath arrives at the Gwinnett County celebration of a $20 million grant awarded to transform the transit center just west of Gwinnett Place Mall on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

By
8 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath prevailed over two challengers in the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

McBath, the former Delta flight attendant who became a gun control activist after her son was murdered in 2012, now is the favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. She will face Republican Jeff Criswell in the November election in a newly drawn district that is both majority Black and Democratic-leaning.

The Associated Press called the race less than an hour after polls closed. In a statement, McBath blamed state Republican leaders for revising the lines of her congressional district in ways that made it tougher for her to win. McBath instead switched her candidacy to friendlier territory and won both in 2022 and again in 2024.

“Twice, Georgians have stood with me and resoundingly voted to send me back to Congress,” she said. “Our work to keep our families safe, expand access to health care, and protect Georgians is just getting started.”

McBath bested State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the other Democrats on the primary ballot. Each campaigned on the notion that they, and not McBath, had deeper connections to the district that includes much of west metro Atlanta.

McBath, who lives in Marietta, currently represents the 7th Congressional District in Gwinnett County. But after the Georgia Legislature drew new maps in a late 2023 special session, she chose to run in the newly redrawn 6th.

McBath had far more name recognition and money in her campaign account than her Democratic challengers.

Criswell, who lives in Gwinnett County, is the creator of a brand behind the manufacturing of baseballs used by youth leagues. His campaign is focused heavily on his Christian faith and opposition to President Joe Biden’s administration.

Neither Criswell nor McBath live within the boundaries of the new 6th District. Federal law mandates members of Congress to live in the state’s they represent but doesn’t require them to live within their districts.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

