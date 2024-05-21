BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Reminder: Dream-Fever tickets on sale today, tomorrow

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, June 2, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Tickets for the Atlanta Dream’s games against the Indiana Fever, moved to State Farm Arena, will go on sale today and to the general public on Wednesday.

All Dream season ticket holders will have their Fever tickets transferred to a comparable location within the lower level of State Farm Arena. Fans who purchased single game tickets to the Fever games will have their initial purchase refunded and given exclusive access to a presale window today to purchase seats in State Farm Arena. There will also be an exclusive window Tuesday for fans who registered for the Dream presale this spring.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday. Fans can visit https://dream.wnba.com/statefarm-arena-indiana/ for more information.

Last week, the Dream announced that games against the Fever, featuring No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, on June 21 and Aug. 26 would be moved to State Farm Arena to accommodate the demand. State Farm seats about 17,000 for basketball while the Dream’s home of the Gateway Center Arena seats about 3,500.

The Dream are 1-1 after opening the 2024 season on the road. The home opener is tonight against the Dallas Wings.

