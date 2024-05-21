Reminder: Dream-Fever tickets on sale today, tomorrow

Tickets for the Atlanta Dream’s games against the Indiana Fever, moved to State Farm Arena, will go on sale today and to the general public on Wednesday.

All Dream season ticket holders will have their Fever tickets transferred to a comparable location within the lower level of State Farm Arena. Fans who purchased single game tickets to the Fever games will have their initial purchase refunded and given exclusive access to a presale window today to purchase seats in State Farm Arena. There will also be an exclusive window Tuesday for fans who registered for the Dream presale this spring.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday. Fans can visit https://dream.wnba.com/statefarm-arena-indiana/ for more information.