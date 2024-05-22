OPINION: It was a picture-perfect day. Here’s what Atlantans did with it

Almost 30 years ago, the late Ken Fuson, a gifted storyteller from the Des Moines Register, wrote what may have been his most memorable story, a single, 400-word sentence recounting a 70-degree day in Iowa. Like Fuson, over the course of my journalism career, I have written my share of weather stories. And trust me, they can get pretty ho-hum.

But Fuson took a novel approach to writing about the onset of spring in the Midwest, and it begs imitation in this humble homage, a recounting of the sights I took in on a few picture-perfect days as I wandered through the city.

Welcome to another summer in Atlanta.

Here is how Atlanta celebrates the unofficial start to summer: By gathering toddlers in the park for a birthday party and serving them greasy pizza and juice boxes at a picnic table before giving in to their screaming desire to go — higher! higher! — on the swings; by twerking while working, like the sanitation worker on Euclid Avenue moving to music that only she can hear; by watering pollinator habitats in the front yard, side yard or backyard to summon the butterflies and bees still sleepily emerging from a winter/spring slumber; by greeting a new lawn guy because the one from last summer went AWOL; by putting on sunglasses, grabbing folding chairs and reading books on front lawns next to plastic kiddie pools; by waking up to windows bathed in sunlight and rushing outside because the longer days still feel too short; by driving with the top down and the Doobie Brothers blaring on the radio; by plucking last year’s beach read from the Little Library on the corner; by aimlessly strolling through Avalon and Atlantic Station to live, work and play on a weekday; by preparing for sleep-away camps and trips to faraway places, where stress is shed like an animal molting; by stopping to buy fruit from the watermelon man parked in the vacant lot of a shuttered Dollar Store; by stopping to gaze up at the Ferris wheel in the parking lot at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway; by crossing to the shady side of every the street as the mercury creeps past 80 degrees; by pulling a tan suit and blue button up from the back of the closet for a classic warm weather look; by ordering ice cream in a crisp sugary waffle cone bowl so it doesn’t drip and so every spoonful can be savored; by taking the kids to Six Flags now to avoid visiting when it’s 90 degrees in the shade; by delivering food on a bicycle with a cooler taped to the handlebars; by standing in parks with eyes closed and faces turned to the sky; by rushing out of school buildings and counting down the days until the school year ends; by meeting up with friends and neighbors to dine al fresco and watch movies under the stars; by leaving home with metal bottles filled to the brim with ice cold water; by shopping for new swimsuits and sundresses and sandals because … summer; by taking evening strolls and pausing to appreciate the intoxicating smell of a neighbor’s night-blooming jasmine; by cleaning up decks and pulling out grills for Memorial Day gatherings; by taking in every sight, sound, smell, taste and feeling before this too short moment of perfect outdoor weather gives way to oppressive heat and a season spent in temperature-controlled environments.

