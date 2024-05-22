In Georgia races, incumbents mostly dominate

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

But he suffered a double-digit loss to Pinson, a 2022 appointee of Gov. Brian Kemp who steered clear of taking stances on abortion or other divisive issues even as he leveraged the endorsements of Kemp and other GOP leaders.

Other incumbents reigned, too, including the central figures in Fulton County’s election interference trial against Donald Trump and his allies.

Willis breezed to victory over liberal attorney Christian Wise Smith, setting up a November showdown against Republican Courtney Kramer. And Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who oversees the trial, easily triumphed.

A court-ordered overhaul of Georgia’s political maps didn’t slow McBath or U.S. Rep. David Scott after their metro Atlanta districts were redrawn. McBath, a potential 2026 statewide candidate, shrugged off two Democratic local officials in west Atlanta territory. And Scott won a district on Atlanta’s eastside despite concerns about his health.

Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District was more jumbled. Left open by retiring Rep. Drew Ferguson, the contest for the deeply-conservative west Georgia district is the most competitive U.S. House race in the state this campaign cycle.

Former Trump aide Brian Jack parlayed the former president’s support to finish as the top vote-getter, but he’ll face former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan in a June 18 runoff after he couldn’t secure the majority needed for an outright victory.

Down the ticket, most incumbents also had good nights. State Sen. Elena Parent turned back a challenge from a fellow Democrat who tried to paint her as a closet MAGA warrior in her liberal DeKalb County-based district.

And Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrell defeated David Lubin, the father of a slain Israeli police officer who mounted a well-financed challenge after Harrell abstained from voting on a measure to combat antisemitism.

There were exceptions to the dominance of officeholders, however.

State Rep. Lauren Daniel lost to fellow Republican Noelle Kahaian in a Henry County-based district. And Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz lost to liberal activist Gabriel Sanchez in Smyrna.

Pinson’s victory capped a long line of incumbent justices who celebrated on election night. In fact, no sitting justice has been ousted from Georgia’s top court in more than a century. He said his win felt particularly sweet.

“My opponent tried to make this into an issue-based, partisan race, and people rejected that approach,” he said. “I hope that our victory tonight sends a message to folks who try to politicize the judiciary that the people of Georgia back an independent judiciary.”