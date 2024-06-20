Politics

Trump trial stars win: McAfee, Willis rout opponents in Tuesday’s primary

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the Georgia election interference case, but added a harsh assessment of her decision-making in the process. (Alex Slitz/AP)

By and
1 hour ago

Two of the central figures in Fulton County’s election-interference trial against former President Donald Trump scored easy victories Tuesday over their longshot opponents.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis routed Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary as she readied for a November contest against Republican Courtney Kramer. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, meanwhile, easily won a full term.

In this photo combination of file images, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, left, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photos/Alex Slitz)

Willis’ victory over Wise Smith was never in doubt. But she hoped to run up the score against Wise Smith to put her in strong position in November, when Trump’s allies are likely to rally around Kramer. Even so, Willis is heavily favored to keep her seat in the Democratic bastion.

Her allies hope a sweeping victory would put a stamp of approval on the way she runs the office — and her strategy for pursuing the closely watched Trump trial, which could be delayed until 2025 as an appeals court considers a challenge.

ExploreRound two of Fani Willis case gears up

Any weakness at the ballot box could inspire new efforts to undermine Willis, who is already facing several probes in the Georgia Senate sanctioned by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who could face charges himself.

Willis’ victory was so complete that the race was called by news outlets even before several of her most prominent supporters -- all wearing blue -- streamed into her Buckhead campaign party.

The audience cheered as election returns briefly flashed across TV screens. Among the well-wishers feting Willis were Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the 6th District AME Church and state Sen. Nan Orrock.

Also there was Nathan Wade, a former deputy in the case whose romantic relationship with Willis led to a week-long effort to disqualify her from the trial.

McAfee, meanwhile, faced the voters for the first time since he was appointed by Kemp to the bench in 2022. But to many in Fulton County, he’s already a household name thanks to wall-to-wall coverage of the trial he’s overseeing.

He easily turned back a challenge from civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and Tiffani Johnson, a former assistant solicitor, who was disqualified by an administrative law judge.

