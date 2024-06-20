Trump trial stars win: McAfee, Willis rout opponents in Tuesday’s primary

Willis’ victory over Wise Smith was never in doubt. But she hoped to run up the score against Wise Smith to put her in strong position in November, when Trump’s allies are likely to rally around Kramer. Even so, Willis is heavily favored to keep her seat in the Democratic bastion.

Her allies hope a sweeping victory would put a stamp of approval on the way she runs the office — and her strategy for pursuing the closely watched Trump trial, which could be delayed until 2025 as an appeals court considers a challenge.

Any weakness at the ballot box could inspire new efforts to undermine Willis, who is already facing several probes in the Georgia Senate sanctioned by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who could face charges himself.

Willis’ victory was so complete that the race was called by news outlets even before several of her most prominent supporters -- all wearing blue -- streamed into her Buckhead campaign party.

The audience cheered as election returns briefly flashed across TV screens. Among the well-wishers feting Willis were Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the 6th District AME Church and state Sen. Nan Orrock.

Also there was Nathan Wade, a former deputy in the case whose romantic relationship with Willis led to a week-long effort to disqualify her from the trial.

McAfee, meanwhile, faced the voters for the first time since he was appointed by Kemp to the bench in 2022. But to many in Fulton County, he’s already a household name thanks to wall-to-wall coverage of the trial he’s overseeing.

He easily turned back a challenge from civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and Tiffani Johnson, a former assistant solicitor, who was disqualified by an administrative law judge.

