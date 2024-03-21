A.M. ATL: Tax cuts incoming

***

RATE REDUCTIONS

It’s an election year and Georgia’s coming off three straight years of record-breaking budget surpluses. What’s that mean for you?

Tax cuts!

On Wednesday, the state Senate gave final approval to a pair of bills estimated to save Georgians and businesses about half a billion dollars on income taxes next year. They now head to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp, who’s basically guaranteed to sign them.

House Bill 1015 speeds up previously adopted plans to reduce the state income tax rate for individuals. It’ll drop from 5.49% to 5.39%, which my colleague James Salzer reports would save taxpayers about $360 million next year alone.

next year alone. House Bill 1023 makes the corporate income tax rate the same as the individual rate. The state says businesses stand to save somewhere between $127 million and $175 million.

“We are continuing to conservatively manage our budget and put money back into the hands of Georgians,” said state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia.

Individual income taxes are the state’s main source of funding for things like schools, public health, policing and courts. Collections have slowed since a post-pandemic boom, but the state carried $16 billion in “rainy day” and reserve funds into the current legislative session.

That was reflected in one recent budget that included $5 billion in new spending. The fiscal year 2025 budget may include 4% raises for state employees.

There may be even more tax breaks on the way, too. Bills capping spikes in property tax rates and increasing the value of homestead exemptions are still winding their way through the General Assembly.

The session is scheduled to end a week from today.

WITNESSES TO DEATH

Willie James Pye declined to make a final statement Wednesday before receiving a lethal dose of pentobarbital. Shortly after 11 p.m., he became the first person executed by the state of Georgia since 2020 — and the 77th since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Pye sat on death row for nearly three decades, convicted of raping and killing his former girlfriend in Spalding County.

MORE TOP STORIES

» Georgia’s film industry hasn’t bounced back from the Hollywood writers and actors strikes the way it envisioned. Empty soundstage space abounds.

» Officials say an inmate stabbed the warden of Georgia’s Telfair State Prison. He’s expected to be OK.

» Delta is rolling out new employee uniforms. They’re navy blue and burgundy — and, more importantly, made of a different fabric than the purple ones that prompted lawsuits aplenty.

» A late cold snap appears to have spared Georgia’s blueberry, peach and citrus crops.

‘DECLARE AN INVASION’

The parents of slain Athens nursing student Laken Riley visited the state Capitol on Wednesday to voice support for immigration legislation proposed by Republican lawmakers.

Father Jason Riley, who earlier in the week told NBC News his daughter’s death shouldn’t be politicized, called for Gov. Brian Kemp to “declare an invasion to detain and deport criminal illegals.”

» UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia

NATION AND WORLD

The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight meeting.

New FBI data shows violent crime in the United States decreased again last year.

MADNESS, COMMENCE!

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins in earnest today, with 16 games on tap. Start times range from 12:15 p.m. (Mississippi State vs. Michigan State) to 10:05 p.m. (Washington St. vs. Drake). The channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Here’s a full list of games. And don’t forget: the women’s tournament starts in full on Friday.

More sports highlights:

READY TO ROCK?

Spring is officially here and the local concert scene is heating up, too — with acts from Madonna and the Rolling Stones to 21 Savage and The Black Crowes headed to town in the coming months. Outdoor festivals include Shaky Knees, Sweetwater 420 Fest and Atlanta Jazz Fest. Pull out that calendar and make plans now.

» Megan Thee Stallion tour stops in Atlanta in June

MEANWHILE, IN MACON...

City officials hope a $45 million amphitheater will help revive a struggling part of the musically inclined municipality. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top christen the new venue this weekend.

ON THIS DATE

March 21, 1996

Ever wonder if those rumors about homeless people being bused out of the city ahead of the Olympics are true? According to a front page story on this date in 1996, Fulton County began offering such a program in 1994 — and, a few months prior to the start of Summer Games, added a clause making participants vow not to come back to Atlanta.

Police also arrested more than 9,000 homeless residents between May 1995 and May 1996, a number one official said was four times greater than other years.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens filming himself as long-anticipated demolition work began at the notorious Forest Cove Apartments.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: French bulldogs retained their title as the most popular dog in the United States (at least among purebreds registered with the American Kennel Club). That’s cool. But let’s show rescue dogs, mutts and other uncommon canines some love, too!

Until next time.