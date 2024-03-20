BreakingNews
Prisoner stabs warden at Telfair State Prison
Georgia News

SEC sticking to 8-game league football schedule through at least 2025

The Southeastern Conference is sticking to an eight-game league schedule for at least two more seasons
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference is sticking to an eight-game league schedule for at least two more seasons. The league announced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 that teams will play eight SEC opponents in 2025 with one mandated game against a team from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a “major independent.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference is sticking to an eight-game league schedule for at least two more seasons. The league announced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 that teams will play eight SEC opponents in 2025 with one mandated game against a team from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a “major independent.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
19 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is sticking to an eight-game league schedule for at least two more seasons.

The league announced on Wednesday that teams will play eight SEC opponents in 2025 with one mandated game against a team from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a "major independent."

The SEC had previously decided to use an eight-game format this season, when the league expands to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. Teams will face the same league opponents in both seasons.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

SEC leaders had considered a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.

The league has already eliminated divisions with the two top teams in the standings facing off in the SEC Championship game.

SEC Presidents and Chancellors approved the schedule format last week following a recommendation from athletic directors.

The full schedule for 2025 hasn't been released.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Prisoner stabs warden at Telfair State Prison19m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug trial could last until 2027, lawyer says
48m ago

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia

Credit: TNS

Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmakers approve income tax cuts for people and businesses
1h ago
Judge clears the way for Trump's lawyers to appeal decision allowing Fani Willis to...
UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains