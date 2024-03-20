Weekly rankings: Which other Atlanta athletes would make great soccer players?

Part 1: Best moves made by Atlanta United’s front office.

Goalkeeper: Dwight Howard. The Atlanta native, soccer aficionado and former Hawks player is 6-feet, 10-inches tall with a wingspan of a B-52. Try getting a shot past him. If you’re curious, the tallest goalkeeper in soccer history is Dane Simon Bloch Jorgensen, who is 6-11.

Honorable mentions:

Dikembe Mutombo. Would be awesome if the former Hawks player wagged his finger every time he made a save.

Daniel Bouchard and Johan Hedberg. The former Flames and Thrashers goalkeepers already know how to stop shots.

-

Centerback: Jessie Tuggle. The man made more than 1,800 tackles for the Falcons. He can play defense.

Centerback: Calvin Johnson. He became a legend as a wide receiver at Georgia Tech and for the Lions, but in this role he would be tasked with winning every aerial battle. Seems pretty straightforward.

Honorable mention: Dominique Wilkins. Who better to win those aerial duals?

Centerback: Brian Jordan. The former Brave and Falcon would be more than athletic enough to step in throw some muscle around.

-

Midfielder: Bobby Jones. Think of Jones, one of the greatest golfers in history, as the precision passer, able to put just the right amount of touch on every pass.

Midfielder: Harrison Butker. Think of Butker, former standout kicker at Georgia Tech and now with the Chiefs, hitting long passes into spaces behind the defenses.

Honorable mentions: Morten Anderson, Wil Lutz, Kevin Butler and Mick Luckhurst, all fantastic NFL kickers who can put the ball where they want.

Midfielder: Walt Frazier. While Jones and Butker are pinging passes, Frazier, who was born in Atlanta, is locking down the other team’s best midfielder just like he used to do with the Knicks.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

-

Wingback: Julio Jones. The former Falcons wide receiver is so big, so fast and so strong, he’d be like Alphonso Davies-plus.

Wingback: Deion Sanders. The former Falcons cornerback and Braves outfielder is so big, so fast and so strong, he’d be like Alphonso Davies plus Julio Jones. Imagine he and Jones running behind lines to catch up to passes from Butker.

Honorable mentions: The late, great Demaryius Thomas and the still-living Lindsay Scott (you can hear Mike Conti screaming “Run Lindsay” after ever goal, and Andre Rison, for some of the same reasons as above, as well as former Braves outfielders Marquis Grissom and Kenny Lofton, and U.S. track standouts Gwen Torrence and Ralph Boston. Also former Braves shortstop Rafael Belliard and outfielder Otis Nixon because they covered a lot of ground.

Credit: Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

-

Striker: Ilya Kovalchuk. He scored 328 goals for Thrashers. I think he could score a few more as a soccer player.

Honorable mention. Ronald Acuna because it seems like he could do pretty much anything he decides he wants to be good at.

