Megan Thee Stallion will bring Hot Girl Summer Tour to Atlanta

GloRilla is the tour’s opening act
By
33 minutes ago

Attention Atlanta hotties. This is not a drill. The hot girl CEO is coming to making Atlanta even hotter this summer.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion announced her highly-anticipated debut world tour. The Hot Girl Summer Tour begins in Minneapolis in May and ends at D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival in July. The 31-city tour will stop at State Farm Arena on June 1. Memphis rap star GloRilla is the tour’s special guest.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets for the tour in a presale that starts today. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. via store.megantheestallion.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages for the tour include early concert entry, pre-show VIP lounge and more.

Hot Girl Summer marks Megan Thee Stallion’s first tour as a headliner. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist debuted at no. 1 with the release of her hit single “Hiss.” Fans can expect more music to come, as the Houston native announced a new album in an interview with “Good Morning America” in January. Megan Thee Stallion also headlined One MusicFest in Atlanta last fall.

HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

June 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

June 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

June 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

June 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

June 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

June 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

June 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

June 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

July 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

July 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

July 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

July 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

July 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

July 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

July 17 – London, UK – The O2

July 27 – Washington D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

*Festival dates

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

