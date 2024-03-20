Young Thug trial could last until 2027, lawyer says

Jury selection began on Jan. 4, 2023; opening statements followed more than 10 months later, on Nov. 27. Repeated delays, juror problems and time off has resulted in just 45 days of actual proceedings, some conducted outside the jury’s presence. It’s officially the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

Weinstein’s motion urged Judge Ural Glanville to limit the number of witnesses called by the prosecution and to “consider the ramifications of the present pace of trial and its impact on the jury, the case, as well as the defendants.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The motion was filed the same day a state’s witness, Adrian Bean, was excused from the stand after spending six days over a two-week period answering questions from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Bean spent most of his testimony telling the attorneys he didn’t remember much about a September 2013 incident involving a stolen vehicle and police shooting.

“This is simply untenable for the remaining 15 jurors or the defendants who remain jailed and without bond,” Weinstein’s motion read, “and the presentation of another 360 witnesses by the State would cause undue delay, would be a waste of time, and would amount to needless presentation of cumulative evidence.”

The motion also requested that the state provide a detailed witness list by April 15.

The 65-count indictment contains 191 “overt acts” that prosecutors allege were carried out in furtherance of the gang. So far prosecutors have brought in multiple witnesses — mostly law enforcement officers — to answer questions about each act. Some of those witnesses have been called back to the stand multiple times.

One witness, former defendant Trontavious Stephens, remained on the stand about nine days before he was eventually excused.

Many of the acts listed in the indictment involved defendants who are no longer part of the trial, either because they accepted plea deals or have had their cases severed. All six defendants standing trial have been in jail without bond for two years.

Prosecutors say YSL or “Young Slime Life” is a south Atlanta gang responsible for a rash of shootings, robberies and drug deals. They contend Atlanta rapper Young Thug is the cofounder and leader of the gang.

Defense attorneys for the Grammy winner, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, deny the charges. They say YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is simply the name of the star’s record label.