Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
Young Thug trial could last until 2027, lawyer says

Defense motion seeks to pick up the pace
Deamonte Kendrick sits with his attorneys Monday morning ahead of opening statements in the YSL trial at Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com).

Deamonte Kendrick sits with his attorneys Monday morning ahead of opening statements in the YSL trial at Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com).
2 minutes ago

If the pace of Fulton County’s ongoing “Young Slime Life” trial doesn’t pick up, proceedings could drag into 2027, a defense attorney said in a motion filed Tuesday.

“As this Court has broad discretion to exercise reasonable control over the presentation of witnesses and evidence, the Court should use that discretion to prevent this trial from stretching into 2027,” wrote Doug Weinstein, who represents Deamonte Kendrick, known professionally as Yak Gotti.

Prosecutors initially said they would call 700 witnesses, then trimmed the list to 400. So far they have gotten through 53.

Jury selection began on Jan. 4, 2023; opening statements followed more than 10 months later, on Nov. 27. Repeated delays, juror problems and time off has resulted in just 45 days of actual proceedings, some conducted outside the jury’s presence. It’s officially the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

Weinstein’s motion urged Judge Ural Glanville to limit the number of witnesses called by the prosecution and to “consider the ramifications of the present pace of trial and its impact on the jury, the case, as well as the defendants.”

Judge Ural Glanville is seen during the ongoing YSL gang and racketeering trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Glanville is presiding over the YSL case, the longest in Georgia's history. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

The motion was filed the same day a state’s witness, Adrian Bean, was excused from the stand after spending six days over a two-week period answering questions from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Bean spent most of his testimony telling the attorneys he didn’t remember much about a September 2013 incident involving a stolen vehicle and police shooting.

“This is simply untenable for the remaining 15 jurors or the defendants who remain jailed and without bond,” Weinstein’s motion read, “and the presentation of another 360 witnesses by the State would cause undue delay, would be a waste of time, and would amount to needless presentation of cumulative evidence.”

The motion also requested that the state provide a detailed witness list by April 15.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love is seen in court during the ongoing "Young Slime Life" gang trial in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Prosecutors plan to call about 400 witnesses to present their case to the jury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

The 65-count indictment contains 191 “overt acts” that prosecutors allege were carried out in furtherance of the gang. So far prosecutors have brought in multiple witnesses — mostly law enforcement officers — to answer questions about each act. Some of those witnesses have been called back to the stand multiple times.

One witness, former defendant Trontavious Stephens, remained on the stand about nine days before he was eventually excused.

Many of the acts listed in the indictment involved defendants who are no longer part of the trial, either because they accepted plea deals or have had their cases severed. All six defendants standing trial have been in jail without bond for two years.

Prosecutors say YSL or “Young Slime Life” is a south Atlanta gang responsible for a rash of shootings, robberies and drug deals. They contend Atlanta rapper Young Thug is the cofounder and leader of the gang.

Defense attorneys for the Grammy winner, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, deny the charges. They say YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is simply the name of the star’s record label.

