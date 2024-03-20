Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on as big music acts hit Atlanta this spring

As Atlanta enjoys warmer temperatures and longer days, the local concert scene blooms with announcements from a slew of the biggest names in entertainment headed our way.

Performances from Madonna, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Foo Fighters and even the Rolling Stones are among the shows on tap over the next couple of months. Local favorites the Black Crowes, Andre 3000 and the Dixie Dregs will offer their own unique takes on Southern-bred rock, soul and jazz.

Just about every genre is represented on the ripening concert calendar, so be sure to check the AJC daily for news, updates and announcements.

Don’t be surprised if Madonna’s performance on April 1 begins a little late, as is her way. But any slight delay should be well worth the wait. The icon’s “Celebration” tour is an extensive look back on an undeniably remarkable career, presented within the span of a two-plus-hour-long extravaganza. More than two dozen Madonna songs will be cleverly divided into seven acts with dramatic vignettes included as part of the edgy narrative. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen is scheduled as a special guest, ensuring the show will be properly lit. 8:30 p.m. April 1, $200-$6,500, State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Ross Halfin Credit: Courtesy of Ross Halfin

The Black Crowes are flying high and headed back to town, hot on the heels of their first album of new material in 15 years, “Happiness Bastards.” The new collection finds former Atlantans Chris and Rich Robinson and the current flock of Crowes continuing their exploration of soulful, blues-injected rock — with a little help from special guests including omnipresent country artist Lainey Wilson. The Black Lips will open the show. 8 p.m. April 3, $53.50-$601.50, Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

The same evening will find the decidedly retro sounds of the Zombies filling the Variety Playhouse with baroque British pop masterpieces as well as a few selections from their latest album, “Different Game.” 8 p.m. April 3, $49.50, Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, 404-524-7354. variety-playhouse.com.

Credit: Sean Reiter Photography, @seanofcal Credit: Sean Reiter Photography, @seanofcal

The annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns to the square with a diverse lineup of musicians. Melissa Etheridge headlines the fete, with proceeds directed to the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Decatur Education Foundation. Dawes, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Run Katie Run and Battle of the Bands winner Jitterbug round out the program. 3-11 p.m. April 13, $65-$275, 101 East Court Square, Decatur, amplifydecatur.org.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The two-day culture carnival known as Sweetwater 420 Fest opens with a big fat lineup, including local favorites Larkin Poe and Gov’t Mule. Day two features Beck, with appearances by Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong and Moe. Gates open at noon April 20 and April 21, $139-$1,170, Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, www.sweetwater420fest.com.

Another 4/20 highlight is the return of the Dixie Dregs. The jazz-rock fusion masters, led by Steve Morse, includes multi-instrumentalists Andy West, Rod Morgenstein and Allen Sloan. On this tour, Morse does double-duty, opening the show with his own power trio. 8 p.m. April 20, $60, Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, 404-524-7354, variety-playhouse.com.

Last year, Athens-based Chickasaw Mudd Puppies released their first album since 1991′s “8-Track Stomp” on the Classic City-centric Strolling Bones label. Now the rootsy-rockers are finally making their way out of the murky Clarke County swamp, sliding into the big city with like-minded label-mates Say Zuzu in tow. 8 p.m. April 26, $20 advance, Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, 404-875-1522, sobatl.com.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The Shaky Knees Music Festival is back this year with a three-day banger on four stages, recalling the glory days of Music Midtown. Day one is headlined by Noah Kahan with Arcade Fire and Young the Giant, and more than a dozen other acts that include the always unpredictable Songs For Kids troupe. Day two is headlined by Weezer and Queens of the Stone Age, while day three features Foo Fighters and Billy Idol —with a few special guests likely popping up along the way. 11:45 a.m.-11 p.m. May 3-5, $165-$5,660, Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, shakykneesfestival.com.

Credit: John Stephens JAS PHOTO Credit: John Stephens JAS PHOTO

It just wouldn’t be springtime without the Atlanta Jazz Festival. Day one kicks things off with a set from the New Jazz Underground at 1 p.m., with everything groovin’ until 9 p.m. when the stage lights up with a special appearance from the supergroup septet Something Else!, led by alto saxman Vincent Herring. Day two is headlined by oft-lauded Cuban jazz master Paquito D’Rivera. Day three should make for an especially memorable Memorial Day with Kels, Groove Centric, Lizz Wright and beloved ATLien Andre 3000 and his new band. Andre is back in town to present selections from “New Blue Sun,” his wind-focused instrumental album. 1-11 p.m. May 25-27, free, Piedmont Park, atljazzfest.com.

When The Rolling Stones play Atlanta, it’s always a big-ticket party. That’s partly due to the band’s enduring popularity but also because it’s a homecoming for their legendary keyboardist, Twiggs County tree farmer Chuck Leavell. Expect the hits, of course, but also be ready for a few selections from 2023′s “Hackney Diamonds” album. But not too many, because (unlike, say, Neil Young and Bob Dylan) the Stones tend to play the favorites, not obscure deep cuts. 8 p.m. June 7, call venue for ticket availability, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, 470-341-5000 or 1-800-653-8000, mercedesbenzstadium.com.

Grammy-winning, multiplatinum rapper 21 Savage is including the ATL on his current American Dream Tour. The London-born, Atlanta-raised performer will end the cross-country trek in his hometown for a big show at Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 15. Friends and special guests will be on hand to celebrate the success of his latest album and a decade of unique trap creations with a roster that includes JID, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. 7 p.m. June 15, $49-$430, Lakewood Amphitheater, 2002 Lakewood Ave. SE, 404-443-5090, livenation.com.

Credit: AP PHOTOS Credit: AP PHOTOS

Frequent Georgia visitor Bob Dylan is on a rare (for him) package tour — with Willie Nelson and family and friends this summer on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour’s 2024 edition. Kicking off in Atlanta, the tour features an especially star-studded bill, including Robert Plant and Alison Krauss as well as frequent Joni Mitchell collaborator Celisse. 5:30 p.m. June 21, $67-$239, Ameris Bank Amphitheater, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta, livenation.com.