APS employee on leave for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

A staff member at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta Public Schools has been put on administrative leave after an allegation of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, district officials said Wednesday.

APS says the school system is investigating the allegation.

“The district takes matters such as this seriously, as the safety and well-being of all students and staff members will always be a top priority in APS,” officials said in a statement. “No other information is available at this time.”