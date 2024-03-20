Education

APS employee on leave for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC

A staff member at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta Public Schools has been put on administrative leave after an allegation of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, district officials said Wednesday.

APS says the school system is investigating the allegation.

The district takes matters such as this seriously, as the safety and well-being of all students and staff members will always be a top priority in APS,” officials said in a statement. “No other information is available at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

