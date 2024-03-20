SEC’s 8-game format in 2025 leaves Georgia with strong home schedule

ATHENS — Regardless of how Georgia fans might feel about the SEC’s decision regarding the 2025 conference schedule format, at least they can be sure the Bulldogs will have a dynamic home schedule next year.

The SEC announced Wednesday it is sticking with an eight-game conference format for the 2025 season. The format will mirror the temporary model set for 2024. That is, whatever conference affiliates are playing home and away this year will do the opposite in the fall of 2025.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

For Georgia, that means Alabama, Texas, Kentucky and Ole Miss will be coming to Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are playing on the road against those four teams this season. Georgia’s road games will be against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. The Bulldogs will play Florida in Jacksonville both this year and next, as per usual.

The only other requirement of the SEC’s new format is that is one of the non-conference games must be against an opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences or a major independent such as Notre Dame. That’s not a problem for the Bulldogs. They play Georgia Tech every year and already have a 2025 game scheduled against UCLA in Pasadena, California.

The format was approved by a vote of the SEC presidents and chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s athletic directors. Divisional play also was eliminated for 2024 and ‘25.

The 2024 season is the first under the SEC’s latest expansion, which brought in Oklahoma and Texas to increase to 16 teams. Since that agreement to add the former Big 12 members was made in 2021, there has been discussion of increasing to nine conference games each season. That apparently still could happen.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released by SEC on Wednesday. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas are the only two teams with a neutral-site exception built into their conference schedules. The Bulldogs and Gators will play in their game in Jacksonville, as they have every year but two games since 1933, and the Sooners and Longhorns will continue to meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, at least through 2025.

Exact dates of the 2025 games will be released by the SEC at a later time.

A few schedule notes on UGA:

Georgia will play host to Texas in Sanford Stadium for the first time in 2025. Next season’s meeting in Austin will be only the sixth in history, with three occurring in bowl games. The Bulldogs last played in Austin in 1958, losing 13-8. That came one season after Georgia and Texas played under the lights at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field, with Texas winning 26-7. The teams last met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, and the Longhorns lead the series 4-1.

Alabama’s trip to Athens in 2025 will be its first since 2015 and 21st overall. The last time they met in the regular season was 2020, and that was in Tuscaloosa in the pandemic-altered 10-game schedule.

Georgia holds an 18-4-1 record over Ole Miss at home, including the Bulldogs’ 52-17 win over the Rebels in 2023.

The Bulldogs welcome Mississippi State to town after last having played State in 2020 in Athens. That contest resulted in a 31-24 win for Georgia.

The Bulldogs will conduct their fifth spring practice of 15 on Thursday. The annual G-Day scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. April 13 at Sanford Stadium. The 2024 season kicks off Aug. 31 versus Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2025 SEC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS AND SITES

Alabama

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Arkansas

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Auburn

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Florida

Home: Georgia (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Georgia

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Kentucky

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Mississippi State

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Missouri

Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

South Carolina

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tennessee

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl, Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Vanderbilt

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas