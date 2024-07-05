News

A.M. ATL: 📷 My favorite Peachtree Road Race photos

Plus: Atlanta homicides, otters and an old Trans Am
Morning, y'all! Hope you had a happy Fourth. Now it's Friday!

  • Be prepared: Expect temperatures in the low- to mid-90s, high humidity and scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
  • But have some fun: Notable weekend festivities include more fireworks at Stone Mountain, “Sesame Street” at the Center for Puppetry Arts and the Budweiser Clydesdales marching through Alpharetta.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter takes another look at Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump, Atlanta homicides, otters and one man’s yearslong quest to track down his old Trans Am.

But first: Let’s take a peek at some of our silliest photos from the AJC Peachtree Road Race!

RUNNING AND REVELRY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

A black flag (signaling dangerous heat, not pirates!) ended Thursday’s AJC Peachtree Road Race a few minutes early.

But before that?

The latter was part of the AJC’s first livestream of the event. It was awesome.

But my favorite part is always the weird stuff y’all dress up in before slogging up and down the asphalt.

Make sure to check out the full gallery of colorful costumes — but at the risk of overloading your inbox, here’s a quick sampling, too.

O Captain! My Captain!

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

The Redcoats are coming!

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Sure, why not!

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Wish he was my grandpa.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lady Liberty. With her torch!

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Hydration is key.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Head on over to AJC.com/peachtree/ for even more coverage (and photos!) of Atlanta’s favorite Independence Day tradition.

And keep scrolling for more news.

PRESIDENTIAL QUESTIONS

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and former President Donald Trump.

Credit: File photos

We’ve discussed what the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling may mean for Fulton County’s criminal case against Donald Trump. But there’s another potential wrinkle in there, too: what if he wins reelection?

Meanwhile: President Joe Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos and ABC News airs at 8 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES

» A water main break in Buckhead left five apartment complexes without service for several hours.

» Workers at two more metro Atlanta Starbucks stores want to hold a union vote.

» MARTA decided to postpone closing street access to the Five Points station while renovations begin.

CLEARING CASES

At the year’s midpoint, Atlanta’s homicide rate sat roughly on pace with last year’s numbers (which were dramatically lower than those in recent memory).

***

OTTER DELIGHT

Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC

Gwinnett County’s Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary recently welcomed in some new friends: river otters.

Co-owner Jonathan Ordway says he built the $500,000 exhibit partially to please his wife. But the four orphaned rescue otters seem pretty happy, too.

AN UNPLEASANT NUMBER

The Braves lost to the Giants, 4-2, dropping the series. They’re now winless in 27 straight games in which their opponent scores more than three runs. Up next: The division-leading Phillies come to town.

  • On the All-Star front: No Braves position players will start the Midsummer Classic on July 16 — but three starting pitchers may well make the roster. Pitchers and positional reserves get announced Sunday.

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» The Falcons released ticket info for their upcoming pair of open practices (one at Seckinger High School in Buford, the other at Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

» The Atlanta Dream play the Dallas Wings on the road tonight (7:30 p.m. on ION TV).

A MAN AND HIS MUSCLE CAR

A young Joe Gransden in his beloved Trans Am, circa 1988.

Credit: Courtesy photo

Some 30 years ago, Atlanta musician Joe Gransden sold his beloved Pontiac Trans Am to help pay for tuition. He regretted it instantly — and eventually embarked on a two-decade journey to get it back.

  • In his final AJC story before retirement, reporter Bo Emerson takes us along for the winding, unlikely and always love-filled ride.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» DeKalb superintendent had a busy first year on the job. What’s next?

» Cobb elections warn against texts about mail ballots

» Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open

» Emory to close Smyrna hospital

» Free health screenings for Fulton seniors on Medicare

ON THIS DATE

July 5, 1970

The second — and final — Atlanta International Pop Music Festival draws somewhere north of 200,000 people to a farm in the tiny central Georgia town of Byron. With acts like the Allman Brothers Band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and B.B. King awaiting them, masses of concertgoers stormed the gates and ultimately gained free attendance.

Legendary Atlanta music promoter Alex Cooley jokingly told The Atlanta Constitution that he doubted anyone would attempt to host such a large festival again, “unless he has a box canyon surrounded by barbed wire, electric fences and machine guns.”

The Atlanta front pages on July 5, 1970.

Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured spectators enjoying the fireworks show during the annual Fourth of July celebration at Roswell Area Park.

ONE MORE THING

Atlanta’s trying again to redevelop the former Atlanta Constitution building downtown. What do you think the one-time Art Moderne beauty (currently occupied by … trees and such) should be?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.

