AJC Peachtree Road Race runners celebrate tradition with costumes, revelry

Credit: Libby Hobbs Credit: Libby Hobbs

About 50,000 runners of all ages and abilities pounded and partied their way down Peachtree Street to Piedmont Park for the event’s 55th year. They pressed on despite the hot, sticky weather that’s a hallmark of the Independence Day event organized by the Atlanta Track Club.

By about 10:30 a.m., after most participants had crossed the finish line, race organizers issued a black flag warning of dangerous conditions as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. The 1,000-or-so participants still on the course were allowed to finish, but their results were not considered official.

Runners came from just around the corner, 32 countries and all 50 states.

Credit: Merrill Hart Credit: Merrill Hart

They wore race bibs and clown wigs, tank tops, tie dye and tutus.

Sarah Fraser, 30, of Sandy Springs, wore a felt peach costume. Will Murphy and Matt Antonisse, a 24-year-old duo from Marietta, peeled off from the starting line in matching banana outfits.

“It’s lightweight, it’s breathable, and if I ever lose him, I know where he is — I just look for his stem,” Murphy said.

Others picked patriotic garb. At least one woman dressed as the Statue of liberty, and a group of friends flapped their arms as they ran as a convocation of bald eagles, wearing yellow-beaked visors and feathery tops.

Credit: Libby Hobbs Credit: Libby Hobbs

Trey Yearwood, 46, of Sandy Springs, donned an American flag as a cape and George Washington mask. It’s a look he’s repeated for several races. He said he hoped his founding father flair “brings people some levity to a pretty polarizing time. But, also, to be proud of this country.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ran the course for his second time. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a big part of his packed holiday schedule which also included several cookouts. He called the event “a huge block party” that puts the city “on full display.”

“It’s going to be fun out there running with all these elite runners, as well as the neighborhood joggers, that’s what makes this event so special,” he said before the race.

Runners and revelers crowded MARTA trains and city sidewalks before and after the race. Along the course, one group of spectators from Marietta filled plastic cups full of beer. They enticed runners to imbibe midrace with a “Free beer 4 America” poster and shouts of “No water, free beer.”

Credit: Anisah Muhammad Credit: Anisah Muhammad

At another stop, outside the Cathedral of St. Philip, the Very Rev. Sam Candler, dean of the cathedral, offered a different kind of encouragement.

“Blessings, blessings, blessings!” Candler said, as he showered the runners with holy water. “We are blessing all of America today. All sorts and conditions of humanity come down Peachtree Road, and we bless them because God blesses all of America.”

The response from one runner? “Hallelujah.”

At the finish line, runners collected prized proof of their feat: The official race T-shirt, a sky blue design by Atlanta artist Nick Benson. Once done, they quenched their thirst with ice cold water, Popsicles and peaches.

Every runner had their own reason for showing up. Families and friends ran in memory of lost loved ones. One couple hit the streets together to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Credit: Amanda Tobin Credit: Amanda Tobin

At 99, Betty Lindberg is a race fixture with her own fan club. She crossed the finish line for her 35th time. Cedric King, a motivational speaker and one of the race’s many repeat runners, tackled the course as a paraplegic.

“You can’t run from what’s difficult. You got to go toward it. And going toward that difficulty no matter how hard it is — It’s gonna make you a better you,” he said.

Others arrived reluctantly. First-time runner, Doug Lydecker, a 33-year-old Atlanta native, found himself thrust into the race by fate — more specifically, his penalty for landing in last place in his fantasy football league.

Lydecker said he was excited for the day, but unsure if he will race again. He plans to use a highly “algorithmic” draft strategy next time around.

“Looking ahead to the next (football) season, this is great motivation to do better, honestly,” he said.

Marilou Ledford and Joycelyn Brock arrived at 2:45 a.m. as race volunteers. Less than six hours later, they both crossed the finish line as runners. This is Ledford’s ninth race and Brock’s 14th.

Brock arrived from Hawaii on Sunday and was planning to board an afternoon flight to Dallas. But she said she wouldn’t miss the race for the world.

“It’s a challenge every time,” she said. “But it’s a tradition, and I love it.”

Reporters Jozsef Papp, Lexi Baker, Ashley Quincin, Dawn Sawyer, Caleb Groves, Anisah Muhammad, Sarah Coyne, Libby Hobbs, Nicole Williams, Merrill Hart and Ken Sugiura.