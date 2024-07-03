Ticket info for Falcons’ two open practices

FLOWERY BRANCH — The ticket procedures for the Falcons’ two open training-camp practices was released Wednesday.
Because of ongoing construction at the team facilities, the Falcons will not any open practices onsite.
One practice will be held at 6 p.m. July 27 at Seckinger High in Buford. Entry will be free with the gates opening at 5 p.m. until capacity (about 10,000) is met.
The second practice will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets cost $5, with the proceeds benefitting support Emory Healthcare. Falcons season ticket members can begin accessing tickets Wednesday via the member’s Red Zone email communication and non members can begin purchasing July 8 at AtlantaFalcons.com/trainingcamp.
