Ticket info for Falcons’ two open practices

FLOWERY BRANCH — The ticket procedures for the Falcons’ two open training-camp practices was released Wednesday.

Because of ongoing construction at the team facilities, the Falcons will not any open practices onsite.

One practice will be held at 6 p.m. July 27 at Seckinger High in Buford. Entry will be free with the gates opening at 5 p.m. until capacity (about 10,000) is met.