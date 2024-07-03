Breaking: MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation
Atlanta Falcons

Ticket info for Falcons’ two open practices

Panthers fan Benjamin Willis and Falcons fan Steven Lance (center) are seen playing corn hole by the Home Depot backyard before the Falcons season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The ticket procedures for the Falcons’ two open training-camp practices was released Wednesday.

Because of ongoing construction at the team facilities, the Falcons will not any open practices onsite.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

One practice will be held at 6 p.m. July 27 at Seckinger High in Buford. Entry will be free with the gates opening at 5 p.m. until capacity (about 10,000) is met.

The second practice will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets cost $5, with the proceeds benefitting support Emory Healthcare. Falcons season ticket members can begin accessing tickets Wednesday via the member’s Red Zone email communication and non members can begin purchasing July 8 at AtlantaFalcons.com/trainingcamp.

