Education

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

The FAFSA Completion Center at Georgia Gwinnett College will remain open an additional month to serve students who need financial aid help. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The FAFSA Completion Center at Georgia Gwinnett College will remain open an additional month to serve students who need financial aid help. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

Georgia Gwinnett College will operate its Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Center for an extra month, until Aug. 1, citing the high demand for the service.

The school opened the drop-in center in April to assist students struggling with the delays and technical glitches that have snarled the U.S. Department of Education’s online system for applying for federal college loans and grants.

In a typical year, students can start filling out a FAFSA in early October. But because of an application redesign intended to simplify the process, the system didn’t launch until late December. That, combined with ongoing delays, have forced students and colleges to scramble to complete the form.

ExploreFAFSA filings are down, leaving Georgia college-bound students in limbo

Georgia Gwinnett said more than 400 students have visited its completion center in Lawrenceville over the last several months. The college planned to close up the center on June 30, but demand was high enough to warrant keeping it open longer.

Financial aid staffers, including some local high school guidance counselors hired to help out in the summer, are available to answer students’ questions. The center is equipped with laptops so students can fill out the form on site.

In addition to assisting students enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett, the center will also help students headed to college elsewhere.

“We’re glad to help students through this process so they can start or continue their academic journey without stress or worry,” said Kimberly Jordan, Georgia Gwinnett’s financial aid services executive director, in a statement.

July 6 remains the deadline for Georgia Gwinnett students to submit a FAFSA in order to guarantee federal aid is ready to pay tuition by the start of the fall semester. However, the school will continue to process applications that come in after the deadline and assist students with questions. Classes start Aug. 12.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is located in Room 2161 of the student center.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia29m ago

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote
33m ago

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building
The Latest

Georgia college gets $1 million to prepare vets for careers in mechatronics
When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?
See which new education laws are taking effect in Georgia
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures