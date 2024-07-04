Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Georgia Gwinnett said more than 400 students have visited its completion center in Lawrenceville over the last several months. The college planned to close up the center on June 30, but demand was high enough to warrant keeping it open longer.

Financial aid staffers, including some local high school guidance counselors hired to help out in the summer, are available to answer students’ questions. The center is equipped with laptops so students can fill out the form on site.

In addition to assisting students enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett, the center will also help students headed to college elsewhere.

“We’re glad to help students through this process so they can start or continue their academic journey without stress or worry,” said Kimberly Jordan, Georgia Gwinnett’s financial aid services executive director, in a statement.

July 6 remains the deadline for Georgia Gwinnett students to submit a FAFSA in order to guarantee federal aid is ready to pay tuition by the start of the fall semester. However, the school will continue to process applications that come in after the deadline and assist students with questions. Classes start Aug. 12.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is located in Room 2161 of the student center.