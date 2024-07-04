Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Head to Stone Mountain Park for a special Fantastic Fourth celebration with a light show and patriotic fireworks, or see the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales upclose in Alpharetta.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta RnB Mimosa Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (session 1) and 5-9 p.m. (session 2) Saturday, July 6. $50-$60 (includes entry and bottomless mimosas.) Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.

Try three flavors of bottomless mimosas, enjoy local food and shop business vendors.

Sesame Street the Musical

10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, plus additional dates. $29 and up. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. Tickets: 404-873-3391, administration 404-873-3089.

Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie and more of your “Sesame Street” favorites for a show with live puppetry, iconic songs and new compositions.

High Museum of Art first Saturday

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Nonmembers $23.50, members free. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Bring your family to the High to experiment, play and make art in studio workshops and learn about the art on view through gallery tours.

Cobb

Kids Fishing Rodeo

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 6. $5 per child. Hyde Farm Park, 721 Hyde Road, Marietta. 770-528-8805.

Bring your child (ages 16 and younger) — along with their fishing gear and bait — to compete in the annual Cobb County Kids Fishing Rodeo.

“Mama Mia!” and Margaritas

8 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6. $15. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Grab your flashiest boa, buy a margarita at the bar and watch the movie “Mama Mia!” Come 30 minutes before showtime to hear a performance on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Free admission. Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center Joe Mack Wilson Ballroom, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-772-4359.

Shop for coins, currency, bullion and more, and bring your numismatic items for free verbal appraisals.

DeKalb

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Continuing 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. attractions, and 9:30 p.m. drone and light show plus fireworks. Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7. Attractions ticket $39.99 adults, $34.99 children, both plus tax. Light show only ticket $5. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Enjoy attractions and more during the day and stay to experience the new Music Across America Light Show followed by a patriotic fireworks celebration.

Birding at Legacy Park

8-11 a.m. Sunday, July 7. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-664-4320.

Take a birding trip on a 2-mile trail to look for redheaded woodpeckers, hawks and resident songbirds.

Pics in the Park

9 p.m. Friday, July 5. Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Watch “Kung Fu Panda” in the park while you munch on popcorn and candy that’s provided.

North Fulton

Cops ‘N Cars show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Free. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell.

Come out to see unique cars and motorcycles in this event that supports the charitable efforts of the Friends of Roswell Police Foundation.

On the Green Alpharetta Concert Series

7 p.m. Friday, July 5. Free. Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Hear classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s performed by the Decades Band.

Clydesdales procession

11 a.m. Clydesdales leave from City Hall, noon-2 p.m. at Alpharetta American Legion. Saturday, July 6. Free. Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, and Alpharetta American Legion, 201 Willis Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023.

Watch the Budweiser Clydesdales proceed from Alpharetta’s City Hall to the American Legion, where you can see them upclose.

Gwinnett

Lift Up Atlanta Family Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 6. $5 admission. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 678-245-4622.

Head to the Lift Up Atlanta Family Festival for live entertainment, face painting, vendors, a kids’ fun zone and food. Proceeds will go to help the homeless and families in need.

Chingo Bling Standup

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 5. $27.95-$38.25. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. No. 114B, Norcross. 770-724-6400.

Laugh as Chingo Bling, known for his insightful, unapologetic stand-up comedy and multiple viral videos, performs.

Summer Concert Series

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5. Free, tables for six $80, tables for eight $100. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Bring a picnic or buy food from a local restaurant and listen to music from Summer in the Park, an Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago tribute band. The event is also a collection site for the CAN-Do Food Drive.