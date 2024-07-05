Braves Report podcast: Previewing the series with the Phillies

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series loss to the Giants.
Hear from players Charlie Morton and Sean Murphy.
Barrett is also joined by 97.5 The Fanatic’s John Kincade to preview this weekend’s series between the Braves and Phillies.
