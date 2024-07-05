Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Previewing the series with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Fransisco Giants, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Fransisco Giants, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series loss to the Giants.

Hear from players Charlie Morton and Sean Murphy.

Barrett is also joined by 97.5 The Fanatic’s John Kincade to preview this weekend’s series between the Braves and Phillies.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

