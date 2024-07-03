Cobb County Elections warns against texts about ballots by mail

Text messages circulating Wednesday telling people that they have not signed up to receive absentee ballots are not from the Cobb County Elections, county officials said in a news release.

It is unclear from whom the messages are originating, or why they are being sent. But the issue seems to be more widespread than just Cobb County. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters registered to vote in Fulton and DeKalb counties have also received the text.

“We have you in our records as not signed up to receive a ballot in the mail,” the message says.