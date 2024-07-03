Metro Atlanta

Cobb County Elections warns against texts about ballots by mail

An official Cobb County absentee ballot drop box is displayed outside of the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office in Marietta, Monday, December 14, 2020.

12/14/2020 — Marietta, Georgia — An official Cobb County absentee ballot drop box is displayed outside of the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office in Marietta, Monday, December 14, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Text messages circulating Wednesday telling people that they have not signed up to receive absentee ballots are not from the Cobb County Elections, county officials said in a news release.

It is unclear from whom the messages are originating, or why they are being sent. But the issue seems to be more widespread than just Cobb County. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters registered to vote in Fulton and DeKalb counties have also received the text.

“We have you in our records as not signed up to receive a ballot in the mail,” the message says.

The message also includes a legitimate link leading to the absentee ballot request page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. The phone number from which the texts were sent appears to be from Cobb County Elections, but is a spoof number, the news release says.

Cobb County Elections does not send out unsolicited voting information via text. To confirm voter registration information, go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

