They sang the national anthem as the race is underway

The giant American flag has been hoisted, and now the national anthem is done.

‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ was performed at the starting line minutes ago by a barbershop quartet, the Four Fellers, a local group that has been harmonizing together since 2022. The four were chosen for the honor by the Oh Say Can You Sing National Anthem contest. The men behind the Four Fellers’ rousing vocals are Koty Swanson (lead), David Murphree (tenor), Mike Brunson (baritone), and Joshua Pawlik (bass).

Earlier, they sang ‘God Bless America.’