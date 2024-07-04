Breaking: Water main break affects multiple Atlanta apartment complexes
Crime & Public Safety

Water main break affects multiple Atlanta apartment complexes

1 hour ago

Atlanta Watershed crews are working to repair a water main break impacting several apartment buildings.

The break occurred at the intersection of Lakeside Drive NE and Kingsboro Road and is affecting The Grandview at 3481 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Flatiron at 3480 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive, The Villa at Buckhead Heights at 3435 Kingsboro Road and Kingsbury Luxury Apartments at 3443 Kingsboro Road, according to the water department.

Water service had to be temporarily interrupted to allow for repairs, the department said.

The incident comes about a month after multiple main breaks left parts of Atlanta, including all of downtown, without water for days.

After the ordeal became national news, the City Council approved an amendment to an ordinance to free up $177 million to update the aging system.

