Water main break affects multiple Atlanta apartment complexes

Atlanta Watershed crews are working to repair a water main break impacting several apartment buildings.

The break occurred at the intersection of Lakeside Drive NE and Kingsboro Road and is affecting The Grandview at 3481 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Flatiron at 3480 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive, The Villa at Buckhead Heights at 3435 Kingsboro Road and Kingsbury Luxury Apartments at 3443 Kingsboro Road, according to the water department.

Water service had to be temporarily interrupted to allow for repairs, the department said.