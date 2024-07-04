Elite winners make their mark at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Sebastian Sawe won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division Thursday with an unofficial time of 28:03. He currently is the No. 1-ranked road racer in the world.

This is Sawe’s first season of competition in the U.S., according to the Atlanta Track Club. The 29-year-old Kenyan brings a personal best of 26:49, the second-fastest 10K time in the world last year, and the reigning World Half Marathon Champion sits on top of the 2024 leaderboard for the fastest half marathon in the world so far this year, the track club said.