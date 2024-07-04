AJC Peachtree Road Race

Elite winners make their mark at AJC Peachtree Road Race

By Kendall Wright
1 hour ago

Sebastian Sawe won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division Thursday with an unofficial time of 28:03. He currently is the No. 1-ranked road racer in the world.

This is Sawe’s first season of competition in the U.S., according to the Atlanta Track Club. The 29-year-old Kenyan brings a personal best of 26:49, the second-fastest 10K time in the world last year, and the reigning World Half Marathon Champion sits on top of the 2024 leaderboard for the fastest half marathon in the world so far this year, the track club said.

Elite men’s winner Sebastian Sawe crosses the finish line of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Stacy Ndiwa wins the women’s elite runner division of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12. Ndiwa, who is from Kenya, finished the race limping across the finish line.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Kendall Wright on twitter

Kendall Wright is a sports reporter intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a rising fourth-year student studying journalism and business institutions at Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub1h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Heat conditions at AJC Peachtree Road Race increased to potentially dangerous
11m ago
Relief, joy and ice water at the finish line
16m ago
Romanchuk, Scaroni repeat as wheelchair winners at AJC Peachtree Road race
31m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures