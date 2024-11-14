A.M. ATL: Is letting your kids roam a crime?

Morning, y’all, and happy André 3000 Plays the Flute at the Fox Day. Expect rain through at least lunchtime and high temperatures just shy of 60.

Otherwise, we’ve got the latest on revived renovation plans at the Five Points MARTA station and a new streaming option for (some) Atlanta sports fans. Plus an initial look at the reimagined Pink Pig.

But first: a kid on a stroll and a mom in handcuffs.

***

A WALK TO FORGET

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Would you let your 10-year-old walk to the local dollar store?

And would you expect to be arrested if the cops found out?

Brittany Patterson (sort of) did the former. And she definitely endured the latter.

“Did he have my permission to go to the Dollar General? No,” she told the AJC’s Taylor Croft. “But was I terrified or concerned for his well being that he decided to do that? No.”

OK, let’s back up: Patterson, her son Soren and the rest of the family live near Mineral Bluff, a tiny Fannin County mountain town of a couple hundred people. The kids there enjoy a bit of an old school existence, wandering the woods and venturing to friends’ houses.

On the day before Halloween, Soren endeavored to walk less than a mile to the aforementioned retailer. A passing driver saw him, stopped and asked if he was OK. He said yes.

Then a deputy showed up. And Patterson found herself in handcuffs and headed to jail.

The charge? Reckless conduct. “Willingly and knowingly (endangering) the bodily safety of her juvenile son,” according to warrants.

Fannin County authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the arrest also triggered a call to the Division of Family and Children Services, which presented Patterson with a safety plan requiring the installation of a tracking app on her son’s phone.

But Patterson and her attorney, David DeLugas, are pushing back.

DeLugas runs ParentsUSA, a metro Atlanta nonprofit offering pro bono legal services to folks in Patterson’s situation. Which apparently happens often enough that there’s a whole “Free-Range Kids” movement, whose founder wrote an opinion piece for the AJC.

“Kids are not unsafe just because the mom doesn’t know where the kid is at that second,” DeLugas said.

As a parent, I have thoughts (which mostly boil down to “it depends”). But honestly, I’m more interested in YOUR opinions.

Did authorities overreact? Or is mom in the wrong? Are kids too coddled these days, or rightfully shielded from a dangerous world?

Read the full story for more details — then submit your comments here. You may see them in a future article.

***

OINK OINK!

Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC

Kiddos, meet Penelope and Porter. They’re the latest iterations of the Pink Pig, an Atlanta holiday tradition that dates all the way back to the 1950s and Rich’s department store.

After the pandemic stymied a previous comeback attempt, the festive train ride returns at this year’s Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth. That starts soon!

***

FULL STEAM AHEAD

After months of beef between Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and MARTA officials, the transit agency plans to move forward with renovations at the Five Points rail station.

They’ll keep one street-level entrance open during construction, preserving access for pedestrians, bus riders and folks who need an elevator.

***

SWAMP SAVER?

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently presented a proposal to expand the borders of Georgia’s Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge by about 22,000 acres.

Why’s that important? While the plan would merely allow federal officials to open negotiations with landowners, the potential expansion area includes the property where an Alabama company wants to mine for titanium.

***

THE NEWS BIZ

» WABE 90.1, Atlanta’s NPR station, recently cut about 10% of its staff. President and CEO Jennifer Dorian said the moves affected behind-the-scenes staff and will help the outlet “invest in journalism and original content.”

» The Atlanta-based Weather Channel, meanwhile, tapped a new CEO who wants to drill down on the station’s core mission.

***

DREAM JOB

Credit: Doug McSchooler/AP Credit: Doug McSchooler/AP

A month after firing its head coach following a disappointing season, the Atlanta Dream tapped a new leader: Karl Smesko, longtime head man of the Florida Gulf Coast University women’s team.

He boasts the third-highest winning percentage among active Division I coaches.

Falcons: Quarterback Kirk Cousins made the team’s latest injury report with right elbow and shoulder issues.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made the team’s latest injury report with right elbow and shoulder issues. Streaming struggles: Diamond Sports Group is planning a new streaming option with Prime Video. The Hawks are in, the Braves aren’t.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 14, 1960

With Atlanta’s own school integration nearly a year away, the Journal highlighted six-year-old Ruby Bridges and three other Black girls attending their first day at formerly all-white elementary schools in New Orleans.

Bridges — who’s alive and only 70 years old today — stepped into William Frantz Elementary alone.

“Jeers welled up from huge crowds,” the Journal reported, and some white parents marched inside and pulled their own children from class.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman recently caught concerned South Fulton Elementary School parents like Shaunda Freeman (center) asking questions during a meeting to discuss the school’s possible closure.

Fulton County is considering closing two elementary schools due to lagging enrollment.

***

ONE MORE THING

I’d never heard of Honey Gfroerer until I stumbled upon her obituary. I wish I had.

Loving other people was “part of her DNA,” her son said — and she dedicated her life to helping everyone from unmarried pregnant women to foster kids and refugees.

***

