The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Nov. 14 - 20

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

This week you can see Andre 3000 blowing the flute at the Fox, sample more than 50 varietals of wine at a festival, and spend a few inspiring days celebrating Black cultural arts on Auburn Avenue.

Andre 3000 New Blue Sun Live

See one of the greatest rappers of all time perform his Grammy-nominated instrumental album along with Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Deantoni Parks.

8 p.m. Nov. 14. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100. FoxTheatre.org

Collecting, Researching, and Writing While Black Conference

Join community leaders, scholars and archivists for a three-day celebration of narrative storytelling around the Black experience, with sessions on the elements of hip-hop, Black-owned bookstores and African American art collection, which will include notables like artist Fahamu Pecou, Maurice Hobson, keynote speaker and historian Herman “Skip” Mason, and Nedra Deadwyler of Civic Bikes.

Nov. 14 -16. Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History, 101 Auburn Avenue SW, Atlanta. 404-613-4001. CRWWhileBlack.com

Latin Restaurants Week

Taste the diversity of Latin American cuisine for two weeks throughout Atlanta during this traveling celebration of food. Participating restaurants include Arepa Mia, El Super Pan and various places offering specials and distinct menu options.

Nov. 15 - 30. Various locations. LatinRestaurantWeeks.com

Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival

Select one of two four-hour sessions to enjoy tastings of more than 50 varieties of wine and selections of craft beer from your complimentary festival glass. There’ll also be a deejay to keep the sounds pumping as you join the dance party or take turns playing giant version of Jenga and Connect Four.

Noon - 10 p.m. Nov. 16. Guardian Works, 775 Echo St NW, Atlanta. UncorkedAtlanta.com

Hot Sauce Fest ATL

Fans of spice will want to attend this massive hot sauce party where you’ll get to try lots of samples with chips and spoons, while learning which foods pair best with which kicked-up condiments and put in your vote for the People’s Choice Award. There will be food for purchase, including oysters and caviar from Bovino After Dark, along with live music, giveaways throughout the day, and a fire performer and kids’ play zone.

Noon - 8 p.m. Nov 17. Snackbox Studios, 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. HotSauceFestATL.com

