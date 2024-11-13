Metro Atlanta
Griffin utility worker dead, another injured after equipment failure

The incident took place near Spalding and Little streets in Griffin.

A Griffin utility worker died and another was injured Wednesday when authorities said equipment failed as they worked on a power project.

Griffin police said the incident took place near Spalding and Little streets. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the linemen, pending family notification.

One lineman died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital, police spokesman Richard Powell said. The man’s condition was not released.

“Please keep the Griffin linemen and their families in your prayers at this time,” police said in a statement.

A nearby street is closed. Impacted customers “will remain without power until further notice,” police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

