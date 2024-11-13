State Sports Report
Karl Smesko named new head coach of Atlanta Dream

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Karl Smesko watches play on the court during a first-round college basketball game against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Karl Smesko watches play on the court during a first-round college basketball game against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Karl Smesko is the new head coach of the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday.

Smesko has the third highest winning percentage (.843) among active coaches in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history (behind only Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey) in over two decades of experience, including Florida Gulf Coast since 2002. He has 672 total wins, including stops at Walsh (1997-98) and Purdue University Fort Wayne (1999-2001), and ranks eighth overall among active head coaches.

“Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream.”

A native of Bath, Ohio, Smesko created and built the FGCU women’s basketball program from the ground up. During his 23 years as head coach, Smesko’s teams have compiled an overall record of 611-110 (.847). His teams have won 14 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular season titles, 11 ASUN tournament championships, and made the NCAA tournament 10 times. Smesko has led FGCU to 25-wins in 14 straight seasons, an accomplishment only matched by UConn.

“I am humbled and honored to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream,” Smesko said in a statement. “I am grateful for a remarkable 23 years at FGCU and will be forever indebted to the amazing women who have played for me, the incredible professionals who have coached with me, and the passionate fan base who supported us along the way. I’m thankful to the leadership of the Atlanta Dream for their faith in me to lead this organization into the future and can’t wait to get started.”

Smesko, who becomes the eighth head coach in franchise history, replaces Tanisha Wright, who was fired in October after three seasons.

“This is an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization,” Dream majority owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement. “A great basketball mind is coming to our city. Karl’s passion for and commitment to women’s basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level.”

Smesko will be formerly introduced next week.

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Karl Smesko gives orders to his team as they take on Stanford during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

FILE - Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko talks during a news conference after an NCAA college basketball game in the Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25, 2023, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, file)

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Karl Smesko watches play on the court during a first-round college basketball game against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

