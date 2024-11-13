Karl Smesko named new head coach of Atlanta Dream

A native of Bath, Ohio, Smesko created and built the FGCU women’s basketball program from the ground up. During his 23 years as head coach, Smesko’s teams have compiled an overall record of 611-110 (.847). His teams have won 14 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular season titles, 11 ASUN tournament championships, and made the NCAA tournament 10 times. Smesko has led FGCU to 25-wins in 14 straight seasons, an accomplishment only matched by UConn.

“I am humbled and honored to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream,” Smesko said in a statement. “I am grateful for a remarkable 23 years at FGCU and will be forever indebted to the amazing women who have played for me, the incredible professionals who have coached with me, and the passionate fan base who supported us along the way. I’m thankful to the leadership of the Atlanta Dream for their faith in me to lead this organization into the future and can’t wait to get started.”

Smesko, who becomes the eighth head coach in franchise history, replaces Tanisha Wright, who was fired in October after three seasons.

“This is an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization,” Dream majority owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement. “A great basketball mind is coming to our city. Karl’s passion for and commitment to women’s basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level.”

Smesko will be formerly introduced next week.

