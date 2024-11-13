QB Kirk Cousins listed on Falcons’ injury report

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was sacked three times and hit nine times in the 20-17 loss to the Saints Sunday, was listed on the team’s lengthy injury report on Wednesday.
The Falcons went through two walk-through sessions and didn’t practice on Wednesday. Pursuant to league rules the still had to submit an injury report.
Cousins was listed with a right elbow and shoulder injury and would have been limited if the Falcons had practices.
Wide receiver Drake London (hip) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as full.
In addition to Cousins, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadriceps), inside linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Ryan Neuzil (calf) and defensive end Zach Harrison (Achilles) were listed as limited.
Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (pectoral), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) were listed as not practicing.
