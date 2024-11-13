Atlanta Falcons
QB Kirk Cousins listed on Falcons’ injury report

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) fumbles as he is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. The Saints won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was sacked three times and hit nine times in the 20-17 loss to the Saints Sunday, was listed on the team’s lengthy injury report on Wednesday.

The Falcons went through two walk-through sessions and didn’t practice on Wednesday. Pursuant to league rules the still had to submit an injury report.

Cousins was listed with a right elbow and shoulder injury and would have been limited if the Falcons had practices.

Wide receiver Drake London (hip) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as full.

In addition to Cousins, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadriceps), inside linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Ryan Neuzil (calf) and defensive end Zach Harrison (Achilles) were listed as limited.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (pectoral), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) were listed as not practicing.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

