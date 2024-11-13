QB Kirk Cousins listed on Falcons’ injury report

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was sacked three times and hit nine times in the 20-17 loss to the Saints Sunday, was listed on the team’s lengthy injury report on Wednesday.

The Falcons went through two walk-through sessions and didn’t practice on Wednesday. Pursuant to league rules the still had to submit an injury report.

Cousins was listed with a right elbow and shoulder injury and would have been limited if the Falcons had practices.