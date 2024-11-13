Food & Dining
Atlanta restaurateur switching from seafood to steak at his next restaurant

Clark’s Steakhouse set to open in Buckhead in 2025
A rendering of Clark's Steakhouse, which is set to open next summer in Buckhead with live-fire steaks and Southern influences.

A rendering of Clark's Steakhouse, which is set to open next summer in Buckhead with live-fire steaks and Southern influences.
By
31 minutes ago

A steakhouse from Atlanta restaurateur Rich Clark is coming to Buckhead next summer.

Clark’s Steakhouse will be located on the ground floor of the 2827 Peachtree Building in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Diners can expect a “classic steakhouse with a little bit of Southern accents,” Clark told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zan Malik, executive chef at C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Brookhaven will oversee the menu. Highlights include dry-aged prime steak from Atlanta distributor Meats by Linz cooked on live-fire grills, a feature Clark knew he had to incorporate after trying live-fire steaks in Texas.

“It just really elevates it to another level,” said Clark, who owns C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Vinings. He also opened Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell in 2013 but recently sold it to focus on expanding C&S and opening Clark’s Steakhouse.

Other dishes will include chopped salad topped with black-eyed peas; she-crab soup; elk and quail sausage; crab cakes; and shrimp cocktails.

The beverage program will feature wines from California, Argentina, Bordeaux and Italy. The cocktail menu will highlight seasonal flavors with signature drinks like martinis and Old-Fashioneds.

“It’s going to be a fun, lively atmosphere, but it is going to be a little bit refined,” he said.

The 6,000-square-foot eatery will feature wood floors, walls and ceilings, heavy-duty millwork, terrazzo, velvet, and a racetrack bar in the center of the space. In the dining room, Clark plans to add pictures, paintings and maps of everything “unique to Atlanta,” including sports icons, business tycoons and civil rights leaders.

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

