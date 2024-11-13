“It just really elevates it to another level,” said Clark, who owns C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Vinings. He also opened Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell in 2013 but recently sold it to focus on expanding C&S and opening Clark’s Steakhouse.

Credit: Courtesy of Z-Space Design Credit: Courtesy of Z-Space Design

Other dishes will include chopped salad topped with black-eyed peas; she-crab soup; elk and quail sausage; crab cakes; and shrimp cocktails.

The beverage program will feature wines from California, Argentina, Bordeaux and Italy. The cocktail menu will highlight seasonal flavors with signature drinks like martinis and Old-Fashioneds.

“It’s going to be a fun, lively atmosphere, but it is going to be a little bit refined,” he said.

The 6,000-square-foot eatery will feature wood floors, walls and ceilings, heavy-duty millwork, terrazzo, velvet, and a racetrack bar in the center of the space. In the dining room, Clark plans to add pictures, paintings and maps of everything “unique to Atlanta,” including sports icons, business tycoons and civil rights leaders.

