Agarwal said the leadership change is central to what he called a “tremendous business and cultural transformation opportunity.”

“I think that the only constant is change, whether that’s in the weather or in an organization,” Agarwal said.

The changes come a little less than a year after Francisco Partners, a private equity firm out of San Francisco, closed on its acquisition of The Weather Company’s digital assets from IBM. The assets include The Weather Channel digital app and cloud-based operations, Weather.com, Weather Underground and business services for a number of industries. The Weather Channel television network, which is based in Cobb County, remains a separate entity and was not the part of this transaction.

As part of the deal, The Weather Company and its suite of product lines have become a stand-alone business. It intends to create new tools and experiences for consumers and businesses with Francisco Partners’ investment and resources, according to IBM’s release announcing the sale.

The goal of The Weather Company is to focus on what it does best, Agarwal said — forecasting weather patterns as they become increasingly volatile and a central part of people’s lives and business decisions.

The company is also planning to grow its enterprise business. The Weather Company provides tools and insights for several industries, such as aviation and government and defense. But the company is thinking about how it could work with partners in other industries, such as insurance or agriculture.

“The better we are at providing those insights, whether it’s to a company or whether it’s to a person, then the more that what we already believe is a high association of trust with us will improve and so we can further serve our customers,” Agarwal said.