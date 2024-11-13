Atlanta’s WABE trims operations staff as it positions for a digital future

Explore WABE in 2023 celebrates 75 years on air

She said the layoffs are not in the news and digital departments. “Those are big important areas,” she said. Though she didn’t specify who was leaving, she said they were all behind the scenes.

“It’s hard to part ways with people,” Dorian added. “But I feel very bullish about the future of WABE.”

After breaking even for fiscal year 2024, WABE is running about 5% behind anticipated revenues four months into fiscal year 2025, which ends June 30, she said.

“NPR stations nationwide are experiencing contractions,” Dorian said, noting that WABE is facing challenges maintaining traditional radio and TV sponsorship and membership revenue while growing new revenue sources via podcasting and digital income.

“We’re ramping up original content in video and growing digital underwriting,” she said.

The station said 20% of its sponsorship revenue now flows through its digital platforms, and its newsletters now reach 70,000 subscribers and donors.

At a recent up-front meeting for sponsors, WABE noted the expansion of “My Money Mentors,” a financial literacy reality series and the launch of two new podcasts: “Health Wanted” hosted by Emory research scientist Laurel Bristow and “Montgomery & Company,” a sports and culture talk show hosted by Atlanta Dream co-owner and former WNBA player Renee Montgomery.

WABE has also launched “WABE Night at the Arts,” a video series showcasing Atlanta’s arts scene, while bringing back a fifth season of its Peabody Award-winning podcast “Buried Truths” hosted by Hank Klibinoff and a third season of its music performance series “Sounds Like ATL.”