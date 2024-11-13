Braves fans won’t have new streaming option similar to plan for Hawks

Hawks fans will be able to watch their team’s games via a new streaming option, but Braves fans will not share the same luxury.

On Wednesday, Diamond Sports Group – parent company to FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports – announced a multiyear agreement with Prime Video for direct-to-consumer access to FanDuel Sports Network’s 16 regional networks.

FanDuel Sports Network will be available on Prime Video as an add-on subscription for customers living in each team’s designated geographic area, according to a release. Fans will be able to watch live games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, through Prime Video.