Braves fans won’t have new streaming option similar to plan for Hawks

Hawks fans will be able to watch their team’s games via a new streaming option, but Braves fans will not share the same luxury.
On Wednesday, Diamond Sports Group – parent company to FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports – announced a multiyear agreement with Prime Video for direct-to-consumer access to FanDuel Sports Network’s 16 regional networks.
FanDuel Sports Network will be available on Prime Video as an add-on subscription for customers living in each team’s designated geographic area, according to a release. Fans will be able to watch live games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, through Prime Video.
The Hawks will be included in this. The Braves will not.
Here’s why: FanDuel Sports Network – or Diamond – owns the streaming rights for the Hawks. Thus, the company can include the Hawks on Prime Video.
Diamond doesn’t own the Braves’ streaming rights, though. MLB is in possession of those, which means FanDuel Sports Network cannot stream Braves games on Prime Video.
On Thursday, Diamond will begin its confirmation hearing, which will determine whether its plan forward will be approved. The Braves, as of now, will be on FanDuel Sports Network in 2025.
Recently, MLB and the Braves filed an objection to Diamond’s reorganization plan.
