Things to Do
Things to Do

The latest Pink Pig train unveiled for Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth

There will be two Pink Pig trains, one featuring Penelope and the other Porter.
Penelope is the new Pink Pig train for the Georgia Festival of Trees, which revived the tradition after Macy's ended it in 2019. The train will be available Nov. 23 through Dec. 1, 2024. Organizers gave a sneak peek of the train to media and local dignitaries on Nov. 12, 2024. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Penelope is the new Pink Pig train for the Georgia Festival of Trees, which revived the tradition after Macy's ended it in 2019. The train will be available Nov. 23 through Dec. 1, 2024. Organizers gave a sneak peek of the train to media and local dignitaries on Nov. 12, 2024. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Reviving a once heralded tradition, the Georgia Festival of Trees unveiled its first Pink Pig train outside the Gas South Convention Center on Tuesday morning, giving dignitaries and media a test ride before the event officially launches Nov. 23.

There will be two trains, one named Penelope and the other Porter, for children to ride from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1 for $5 apiece. Tickets for the Festival of Trees itself are $18.95 each for children and adults, with a discounted $13.95 for seniors at gafestivaloftrees.org.

Like the original monorail of yore targeting toddlers and elementary school age children, the new trains feature a cheerful cartoonish pig’s face on the front.

Each train can carry 20 to 25 people. The conductor is able to release a piglike squeal of a horn and pump harmless smoke out of its chimney. A taped fictional audio story about each pig will play as the train goes around the convention hall, which will have 150 trees, a children’s play area and a stage for 150-plus performers. The ride will take about five minutes. Mascots dressed as the pigs will stroll the convention floor and offer photo ops.

ExplorePhotos of the Pink Pig through the decades
The new Pink Pig train was introduced to media on Nov. 12, 2024, and will be functioning inside the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth for the Georgia Festival of Trees fundraiser Nov. 23-Dec. 1. The first Pink Pig goes back to the 1950s at Rich's department store in downtown Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC

The Pink Pig was ridden by millions of Atlanta children at Rich’s downtown department store as a monorail ride from the 1950s until 1991. After a brief stint at Egleston Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees, the original pigs Priscilla and Percival became museum relics at the Atlanta History Center.

In 2003, Federated, which merged Macy’s with Rich’s that year, resurrected a new version of the Pink Pig on a parking deck near Macy’s at Lenox Square in Buckhead. The train ride, under a pink and white tent, carried kids and their parents through a life-size storybook until 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on that tradition.

Stan Hall (left), CEO of the Gas South District, and Angie Ulibarri, executive director of the Georgia Festival of Trees, reintroduce the Pink Pig during a news conference on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Duluth. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Having the Pink Pig back brought back warm memories for Stan Hall, the chief executive officer of the Gas South District, which includes the convention center, the arena and a theater.

“I rode the original Pink Pig at Rich’s when I was really young,” said Hall, who grew up in Gwinnett County and rode the new one Tuesday as an adult. “It brings back great memories.”

Angie Ulibarri, creator of the current iteration of the Georgia Festival of Trees which debuted in 2021, decided to bring the Pink Pig ride back and got permission to use the name from Macy’s.

Trees are sponsored and decorated by corporate and nonprofit sponsors.

Moneys raised go to two nonprofit groups: Street Grace, a Norcross-based group that works to eradicate sexual exploitation of children, and Atlanta Redemption Ink, which removes or covers up tattoo brands that traffickers place on their victims.

A comparable festival of trees unrelated to this one ran for nearly 30 years to raise funds for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta but was scrapped in 2007 due to high costs and scheduling issues at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

Ulibarri noted there will be a fundraising gala on Friday, Nov. 22, and an “after dark” event with comedy on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Children with disabilities have free entry on Monday, Nov. 25, and senior citizens will be able to attend free on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

This new Georgia Festival of Trees, also at the GWCC, drew 5,000 attendees its first year, 15,000 in 2022 and 18,000 last year. Ulibarri, at the new location in the suburbs, expects bigger crowds this year with hopes to exceed 25,000 attendees over eight operational days.

IF YOU GO

Georgia Festival of Trees with the new Pink Pig rides, Nov. 23-Dec. 1 with varying hours depending on the day. Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day closed. $18.95 for adults and children, $13.95 for seniors, Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, gafestivaloftrees.org.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Schwarz

The Pink Pig returns again, now at the Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth
Placeholder Image

Credit: GETZIMAGES

An illuminating guide to Atlanta’s holiday lights
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

SweetWater 420 Fest back in 2025 with Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Want to park near Perimeter Mall’s front entrance? It will soon cost you
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

15 things to do this weekend: Babypalooza, Atlanta Chili Cook Off and more1h ago
Atlanta’s Eddie 9V packs the house with the blues1h ago
Author events Nov. 15-21
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security