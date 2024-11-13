Crime & Public Safety
Subpoenas provide details into Georgia school shooting investigation, prosecution

A sign is displayed outside Apalachee High School, Thursday, September 19, 2024, in Winder. Students at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta will return to campus for half-days beginning next week, Barrow County school officials announced, after a Sept. 4 shooting that killed four people and injured nine others. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

32 minutes ago

Subpoenas provide new details on what investigators and prosecutors are looking for as they build their case against 14-year-old Colt Gray, the suspect in the Apalachee High School school shooting, and his father, Colin Gray.

Four subpoenas, three directed at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and one at Amazon, were released by the Barrow County Clerk’s Office Tuesday.

According to the subpoenas, investigators request DNR to provide “any and all records of Colin Gray, or Colt Gray” accessing three different shooting ranges between January 1 and September 4. Records sought include copies of sign-in sheets, copies of license information, payment information, surveillance footage or other records relating to each facility.

The subpoena addressed to Amazon asks for any and all records of customer information, payment information, account information and purchase history relating to an account belonging to Colin Gray. The subpoena includes two Georgia addresses associated with the account, one in Jefferson and another in Bethlehem.

Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students this week at Apalachee High School and his father, Colin Gray, 54, made their first appearances in court Friday.

The subpoenas were made in September just days after the shooting at Apalachee High School killed two students and two teachers. Colt Gray was indicted on 55 charges last month including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated assault.

His father, Colin Gray, has been indicted on 29 charges including murder in the second-degree, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Investigators testified that Colin Gray had purchased a SIG Sauer M400, which was used in the shooting, and gave it to his son for Christmas. He later bought his son a tactical vest, ammunition and sights for the weapon and larger-capacity magazines for the rifle at his son’s request, according to testimony.

A judge originally assigned to the case recused himself last week due to his upcoming retirement. Both Colt and Colin Gray waived arraignment shortly after being indicted. The two are expected to be tried separately.

