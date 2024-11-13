Subpoenas provide details into Georgia school shooting investigation, prosecution

The subpoena addressed to Amazon asks for any and all records of customer information, payment information, account information and purchase history relating to an account belonging to Colin Gray. The subpoena includes two Georgia addresses associated with the account, one in Jefferson and another in Bethlehem.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The subpoenas were made in September just days after the shooting at Apalachee High School killed two students and two teachers. Colt Gray was indicted on 55 charges last month including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated assault.

His father, Colin Gray, has been indicted on 29 charges including murder in the second-degree, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Investigators testified that Colin Gray had purchased a SIG Sauer M400, which was used in the shooting, and gave it to his son for Christmas. He later bought his son a tactical vest, ammunition and sights for the weapon and larger-capacity magazines for the rifle at his son’s request, according to testimony.

A judge originally assigned to the case recused himself last week due to his upcoming retirement. Both Colt and Colin Gray waived arraignment shortly after being indicted. The two are expected to be tried separately.