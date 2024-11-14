MARTA, Dickens say Five Points renovation can proceed

“This is a win-win for MARTA, the City of Atlanta, and our customers as we move forward together to improve transit across our region,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement.

Greenwood is expected to share more about the agreement during a Thursday meeting of MARTA’s board of directors.

A Dickens spokesman said the mayor told MARTA that bus and pedestrian access was a necessity. Originally, MARTA planned to relocate bus routes and shut off access except during the World Cup soccer championship in 2026.

“The Mayor shared with MARTA that a solution is needed to make sure access to the station, particularly for those who require elevator access, through the duration of any proposed construction is non-negotiable,” Michael Smith said in a statement.

The renovation will consist of removing the leaky concrete canopy that’s currently over the station plaza and replacing it with a translucent roof. MARTA also plans to build new street-level bus bays and add green space.

The agreement preserves MARTA’s original design plans, which were also criticized by some city leaders who called the design “underwhelming.” Downtown business leaders had also asked for the design to be revisited.

The whole project is projected to cost $230 million. Federal and state money will cover a combined $38.8 million. The rest will be paid for with money from the half-penny transit sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016.

The sales tax money is also a point of contention between MARTA and city officials following an audit into the More MARTA spending. City auditors say the transit agency overcharged for services by as much as $70 million, a figure MARTA disputes. MARTA has now hired its own auditing firm.

It’s unclear where discussions between MARTA and Dickens about the audit stand. In addition to the financial dispute, the audit determined there was no agreed-upon project list. Greenwood upset City Council members in September when he said he would only negotiate the issues with Dickens.

MARTA officials said originally the decision to close pedestrian access at Five Points was a “trade-off” made to speed up construction. Following criticism of the impact of lengthy closures on riders, the transit agency then floated the possibility of using underground tunnels to preserve pedestrian access. Dickens also proposed a 10-year fix instead of a permanent fix.

Under the new agreement, MARTA will keep the entrance on the Forsyth Street side open “during the majority of construction.” There will be early night closures so construction materials can be moved.

MARTA has not said when construction will begin. The work was originally slated to take four years and conclude in 2028.

Staff reporter David Wickert contributed to this report.