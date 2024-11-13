Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security

Council debating another $1.7 million contract with Brasfield & Gorrie weeks before training center opens
This aerial image shows the progress of the city's controversial public safety training center, which authorities say will be completed in December. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

This aerial image shows the progress of the city's controversial public safety training center, which authorities say will be completed in December. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

Atlanta’s public safety training center is scheduled to open before the end of the year, and city officials are looking at even more money for heightened security measures because of the high number of attacks on the site during construction.

Atlanta City Council members are considering a $1.7 million contract with Brasfield & Gorrie to address “a need for security provisions” at the 85-acre property. It’s the newest installment in a series of price hikes that city officials attribute to increased security.

The legislation does not provide details about what upgraded security the money will buy. But Marshall Freeman, chief administrative officer for the police department, said “there are some changes and modifications that are needed to the physical site itself, as well as some technology enhancements.”

Freeman told council members on the public safety committee that the money would also allow them to reduce the number of officers at the site. APD beat officers have been assigned to the complex since February of 2023, but it’s unclear how many have been taken out of neighborhood and how much overtime has been worked.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks during a press conference at the APD headquarters on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Billboards are going up in major cities across the U.S. offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests and convictions of violent “anarchists” opposed to Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center, the police chief said Wednesday. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

When Atlanta City Council approved funding for the law enforcement training hub, the public’s share of funding jumped from the originally promised $30 million to $61 million due to a leaseback provision that more than doubled the originally stated cost. City and police foundation officials argue that the leaseback was always part of the funding plan and that there is actually no change in cost to the public.

Regardless, in January, city officials told council members that additional security needs raised the total price tag from $90 million to $109 million and that the police foundation would cover the increase.

Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks broke the news to the city’s elected leaders in September that the cost had jumped again to $115 million — again due to damage done to construction equipment by opponents. At the time, Burks told council members the city was “confident” it was the last increase to the project price tag.

The legislation that would approve another $1.7 million in funding waives the procurement process and gives the job directly to Brasfield & Gorrie — the primary contractor on the project.

Two people locked themselves to construction equipment in Midtown to protest Atlanta’s planned public safety training center, causing a street to close amid the Monday morning commute, Jan. 29, 2024. The activists used reinforced bindings to lock their arms around the equipment at a Brasfield & Gorrie work site at 12th and Juniper streets. . (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

Opponents have targeted the company and its leadership for years due to their involvement in training center construction. The company’s offices in Atlanta and Cobb County have been vandalized multiple times.

In 2022, the Alabama home of Brasfield & Gorrie Executive M. Miller Gorrie was vandalized. In March of this year, two protesters climbed more than 100 feet in the air and tied themselves to a crane at a Midtown construction site operated by the company.

Council member Antonio Lewis asked why the city would waive the procurement process for the upgraded security provisions, to which Freeman responded that the city is unable to use another company since Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor on the project.

“We have a procurement process in the city of Atlanta that we always use to make sure we get the best price, the best bids in this process,” Lewis said. “So unfortunately, I won’t be able to support us waiving the procurement code for that reason.”

Council member Andrea Boone, chair of the public safety committee, motioned to approve the legislation which passed 3-1. It now moves to full council for a final vote.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Task force members recommend ‘guardrails’ for inspector general’s office
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Placeholder Image

Credit: Google Maps

Fulton board denies tax break for student housing that’s under construction
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Readers write
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Could Trump lower mortgage rates? What you need to know34m ago
Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank built Home Depot. They changed retail
How about a raise? Atlanta’s next mayor could get $68,000 pay bump
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake