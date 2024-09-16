A.M. ATL: Is football worth it?

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. Expect a cloudy but dry day with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Here’s the latest on Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Florida. Stay tuned to Politically Georgia for more details and local reaction.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers a look at what looming interest rate cuts could mean for Georgians, the end of the AT&T workers strike and a bummer of a Braves loss.

But first: a serious conversation about the South’s favorite pastime.

***

GRIDIRON CONCERNS

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Last Thursday, an NFL quarterback sustained at least his third concussion in the last two years. He may end up retiring at 26 years old.

A few weeks before that, a high school player in west Georgia suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

And over the last month? Eight American schoolchildren died while playing football.

In a new three-part series, the AJC’s Michael Cunningham takes a look at the toll of the sport on its youngest participants — from head injuries to heat and everything in between.

The views, of course, vary wildly.

Nathan Kalman-Lamb is a sociology professor and co-author of the forthcoming book “The End of College Football: On the Human Cost of an All-American Game.”

“It sounds inflammatory, but we view it as form of child abuse,” he said. “Kids are not in position to consent. They may like football, but they are also taught to like it. They are in an environment where football success is viewed as the highest achievement. It’s structural coercion.”

Meanwhile: Dr. Greg Myer of the Emory Sports Performance and Research Center (which is affiliated with the Atlanta Falcons) said pro and college football continue making progress on reducing head trauma. Those practices “trickle down” to lower levels of the sport.

“While we must acknowledge there are risks inherent to involvement with youth sports,” Myer said, “the health and psychological benefits outweigh the risks.”

For more, read Michael’s stories about youth football deaths, calls for change and parents working to make things safer.

Then let us know what you think: Do your kids play football? Why or why not? And is it worth it?

Now that we’ve said all that … who’s ready for Falcons-Eagles on Monday Night Football? Kickoff’s at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (which is back on DirecTV!). Get ready with our latest coverage:

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: File photos Credit: File photos

🐘 Today: Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance headlines the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

🙏 Tuesday: Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz stops by Macon and Atlanta. Funerals for Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer and rapper Rich Homie Quan are scheduled.

📉 Wednesday: The second and final day of a Federal Reserve meeting that may (finally) result in reduced interest rates. Atlanta United hosts Inter Miami and Lionel Messi at 7:30 p.m.

🎤 Thursday: “Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out Live” stops by State Farm Arena. The Atlanta Greek Festival starts its four-day run.

🚶‍♀️ Friday: A possible walkout by Georgia high school students to “demand common sense gun safety measures in Georgia.”

***

MONEY MATTERS

Credit: ArLuther Lee/AJC Credit: ArLuther Lee/AJC

As referenced above, the Fed could cut interest rates as soon as this week. Mortgage rates would likely follow suit, the AJC’s Matt Reynolds reports, offering a modicum of relief for homebuyers.

“The future does look a lot better,” one real estate agent told him. “Right now, we’re lacking inventory because a lot of people are on the fence.”

***

STRIKE OVER

A weekslong strike by AT&T communications workers in Georgia and the Southeast ended Sunday night with a new contract that provides wage hikes of more than 19%.

***

AN ‘EXCITING TRAJECTORY’

In a span of just five years or so, Georgia has emerged as a leader in electric vehicles and clean technology. Join the AJC’s Zach Hansen as he takes an in-depth look at the ups (Hyundai), downs (Rivian) and speed bumps along the way.

“What started with a conversation talking about the future of an industry is now leading to the health and future of rural Georgia and communities all over the state,” said Pat Wilson, the state’s top economic development official. “That’s a pretty exciting trajectory to see.”

***

UNHAPPY ENDING

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias allowed five runs in the ninth inning Sunday — helping turn a 2-2 ballgame into a 9-2 loss to the Dodgers. Game 4 of the series tonight.

Atlanta remains tied with the Mets for the National League’s final wild card spot.

***

GOOD EATS

You know what sounds pretty delightful?

A takeout spot slinging “Marietta-style” pizza by the slice. And these build-your-own funnel cakes coming soon to Peoplestown, too.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Tito Jackson’s family says the Jackson 5 member has died at 70

» ‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ win top series Emmy Awards

» How Atlanta entrepreneurs are helping save a Black woman-owned shop

» State prosecutor declines to pursue charges against Lt. Gov. Jones

» Georgia plans to use technology to check presidential vote totals

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 16, 1989

Pretty random but: Here’s a photo of Ronald Reagan with half his head shaved.

Shortly after his second presidential term ended, Reagan underwent brain surgery to remove fluid linked to a fall from a horse. Now you know!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Dorin Irimie, the wife of slain Apalachee High School math teacher Cristina Irimie, mourning by her casket. Separate funerals for Irimie and 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn took place Saturday.

Later this week, Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Winder will host the funeral for another slain teen, Christian Angulo.

***

ONE MORE THING

Don’t miss this lovely piece about one of Georgia’s tiniest high school bands, its leader’s past and his mission to pay things forward.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.