The Longhorns came away with a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday. Behind Georgia was No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ole Miss, all maintaining their ranking from Week 3.

Saturday was Georgia’s first road contest of the season. The Bulldogs’ next game will also come on the road, as they visit the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28.

Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10 on Saturday to come away with an impressive road win.

Georgia now knows how difficult winning on the road is and it will have to do so again the next time it takes the field.

“Well, we get to go to Bryant-Denny and many other places on the road this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So it’s going to be an adventure every time we go out on the road. I mean, it’s a tough schedule, guys. When we got it, I knew it. I mean, the first game I pointed at was Kentucky because everybody was talking about the other three on the road. I’m like, guys, we’re going to go to Kentucky on the road.”

The defense kept Kentucky to just four field goals on Saturday. The offense meanwhile scored only one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s Carson Beck had 160 yards against Kentucky. While he did make some big throws late, Georgia knows it has to do more to help its quarterback.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Week 4

Texas Georgia Ohio State Alabama Ole Miss Tennessee Missouri Miami Oregon Penn State USC Utah Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma LSU Notre Dame Michigan Louisville Iowa State Clemson Nebraska Northern Illinois Illinois Texas A&M