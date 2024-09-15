Breaking: Georgia Bulldogs drop to No. 2 in AP Top 25 rankings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Connor Riley
31 minutes ago

Georgia did not look like the No. 1 college football team in the country on Saturday when it need every second to pull out a win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

And AP poll voters took notice.

Texas jumped Georgia, grabbing the No. 1 spot in in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 4. The Longhorns received 35 first-place votes compared to the Bulldogs’ 23. This is the first time in 16 years Texas has been the top-ranked team.

The Longhorns came away with a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday. Behind Georgia was No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ole Miss, all maintaining their ranking from Week 3.

Saturday was Georgia’s first road contest of the season. The Bulldogs’ next game will also come on the road, as they visit the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28.

Explore‘Thankfully we have a bye week’: UGA offense knows it has things to fix before Alabama

Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10 on Saturday to come away with an impressive road win.

Georgia now knows how difficult winning on the road is and it will have to do so again the next time it takes the field.

“Well, we get to go to Bryant-Denny and many other places on the road this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So it’s going to be an adventure every time we go out on the road. I mean, it’s a tough schedule, guys. When we got it, I knew it. I mean, the first game I pointed at was Kentucky because everybody was talking about the other three on the road. I’m like, guys, we’re going to go to Kentucky on the road.”

The defense kept Kentucky to just four field goals on Saturday. The offense meanwhile scored only one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s Carson Beck had 160 yards against Kentucky. While he did make some big throws late, Georgia knows it has to do more to help its quarterback.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Week 4

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Missouri
  8. Miami
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Iowa State
  21. Clemson
  22. Nebraska
  23. Northern Illinois
  24. Illinois
  25. Texas A&M
The sun sets as Kentucky plays offense against Georgia during the first half at Kroger Field, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 13-12. (Jason Getz / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

