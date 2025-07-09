Explore Braves troubles start early in fifth straight loss

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos adamantly tried to shut down that conversation during a June 18 interview on 680 The Fan, the team’s flagship station. He stated bluntly that the Braves wouldn’t be sellers. In fact, he said he was attempting to add players at that time.

Circumstances change. Unless the Braves find a level of play that’s eluded them for months over the coming weeks, this team’s attention should shift to the future. The present, if the status quo remains the same, is a lost cause. This team looks like a seller.

Here’s the catch: Even if the club altered its approach and considered moving some veterans, it doesn’t have much to sell. A prospect or two and salary relief isn’t going to excite anyone, but none of their realistic trade options would net them much in return.

The Braves would proceed planning to contend in 2026. Anthopoulos stressed during his interview with 680 that he absolutely wouldn’t be selling players under contractual control for future seasons. And as dim as this situation appears now, there’s still a talented nucleus here with several leaders in their prime seasons.

Who could go? Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is an obvious candidate since he has an expiring contract, but there are complications. For one, he has 10-and-5 rights that allow him to dictate the trade. He has the ability to reject a move. He’s also played through an injured hip and has sputtered lately (.518 OPS since June 1), meaning the juice might not be worth the squeeze for another club. Ozuna is a valuable clubhouse presence, too, though some would argue that is irrelevant if the team was going nowhere.

But the Braves could theoretically move Ozuna and alternate catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin as the DH, which could serve the team today and tomorrow. That could be the situation in 2026, anyway. It seems unlikely the club will re-sign Ozuna for multiple reasons.

Explore Reliever Jesse Chavez returns for another stint with Braves

Murphy’s name comes up in this discussion. The Braves could pivot to Baldwin as their regular backstop and worry about the long-term backup later. This team values Murphy though; their intention coming into the year was to give him a clear runway to playing time, but Baldwin’s emergence changed that equation.

It would save money to move off Murphy, which holds value for an increasingly expensive team that must operate with some limitations. The Braves would be worse without Murphy. They could still reallocate those resources and come out ahead. This is more feasible than some of the names that’ll get thrown around, if for no reason beyond Baldwin’s presence, but it’s more speculation than anything. Murphy is the one player signed long term that one could argue there’s value in moving. But again, Anthopoulos said he wasn’t moving players under contract.

Veteran relievers Raisel Iglesias and Pierce Johnson might be the team’s best trade chips. Iglesias has a 39:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, but he’s regressed from his sensational 2024 campaign. He’s a free agent this winter.

Explore Read more about the Braves

Johnson, 34, has a 2.84 ERA with a 35:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 appearances. His contract includes an affordable $7 million club option for 2026 (with a $250K buyout). Johnson would be among the better relievers available this month and could get the Braves a decent return. It’s worth noting, though, that the team will need to address its bullpen this winter and moving Johnson would only increase that need.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Braves handle the coming weeks. Barring a stunning turnaround, the team might be in a position where selling is the clear best path forward. But figuring out what to sell — if anything — is a nuanced conversation.

The trade deadline is 22 days away.