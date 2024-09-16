Politics

Many Georgia lawmakers are reluctant to weigh in after apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

By
23 minutes ago

Many Georgia lawmakers and politicians were reluctant late Sunday to immediately weigh in on what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out for comment.

The Republican presidential nominee said he was safe and well just nine weeks after he survived an earlier attempt on his life.

According to The Associated Press, a man on Sunday pointed an AK-style assault rifle equipped with a scope through a fence at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., as the former president played golf.

U.S. Secret Service agents posted a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of the rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

Authorities identified Ryan Wesley Routh as the gunman and said he was arrested in a neighboring county. They were working to determine a motive.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, was among the first Georgia Republicans to react on social media to the shooting. He called for supporters to “pray for President Donald J. Trump.”

“We’re glad to hear that former President Trump is safe and unharmed,” Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X. “[We’re] grateful for the law enforcement officers working to keep him and his family safe. Join us in continuing to pray for our country.”

After being briefed on the incident, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were “relieved” to know Trump was safe, the White House said.

Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, said in a post on X that he spoke with the former president “before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.”

It was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval.

On July 13, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear. Eight days later, Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Harris to become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Trump, meanwhile, sent out a fundraising email that reads: “My resolve is only stronger after another attempt on my life.”

About the Author

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the...26m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

5 things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at one of his golf...20m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Trump campaign holds watch party at Georgia gun range days after school shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Republican leader seeks policy changes after school shooting but Democrats want...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

JD Vance is headlining an evangelical conservative gala in Atlanta
Tim Walz to campaign in Georgia on Tuesday
Fani Willis skips senate hearing as Georgia lawmakers note Legislature’s subpoena power
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama