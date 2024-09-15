3 key matchups: Falcons at Eagles

Here’s are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-1) play the Eagles (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field:

Falcons CB Mike Hughes and CB A.J. Terrell vs. Eagles WR Devonta Smith and Jahan Dotson: Hughes was solid in the opener against the Steelers. He had seven tackles and three tackles for loss. Terrell had a rough outing against Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Both must play tighter in coverage against a more talented group of receivers. Smith can beat defenses deep and quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to throw the long ball. Dotson, who came over from Washington in a trade, had just one target against the Packers. In two seasons with the Commanders, he had 84 catches for 1,041 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns.

Falcons LB Troy Andersen vs. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley: Andersen, in his first game back after missing most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, had five tackles as he split time with Nate Landman. Andersen will get he assignment full-time because Landman (quad/groin) has been declared out for the game. The dazzling Barkley rushed 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.