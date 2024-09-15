Atlanta Falcons

3 key matchups: Falcons at Eagles

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) tackled Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the first half in a season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He'll have a tough assignment -- running back Saquon Barkley -- against the Eagles on Monday Night Football on Sept. 16, 2024. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) tackled Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the first half in a season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He'll have a tough assignment -- running back Saquon Barkley -- against the Eagles on Monday Night Football on Sept. 16, 2024. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
17 minutes ago

Here’s are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-1) play the Eagles (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field:

Falcons CB Mike Hughes and CB A.J. Terrell vs. Eagles WR Devonta Smith and Jahan Dotson: Hughes was solid in the opener against the Steelers. He had seven tackles and three tackles for loss. Terrell had a rough outing against Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Both must play tighter in coverage against a more talented group of receivers. Smith can beat defenses deep and quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to throw the long ball. Dotson, who came over from Washington in a trade, had just one target against the Packers. In two seasons with the Commanders, he had 84 catches for 1,041 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns.

Falcons LB Troy Andersen vs. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley: Andersen, in his first game back after missing most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, had five tackles as he split time with Nate Landman. Andersen will get he assignment full-time because Landman (quad/groin) has been declared out for the game. The dazzling Barkley rushed 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.

Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom vs. Eagles DT Jalen Carter: The battle of the big boys inside will be fun to watch. Lindstrom, who was named second-team All-Pro for the second year in a row, is one of the games top guards. Carter, the former Georgia standout, had three assisted tackles and one quarterback hit against the Packers. The Eagles are counting on Carter, whom the Falcons bypassed to take running back Bijan Robinson, to replace the retired Fletcher Cox. The Eagles are looking for more production from Carter, who finished last season with six sacks and just 33 tackles.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Steelers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

X-factor: Can Falcons defend Eagles’ weaponry?26m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A closer look at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eagles expect ‘fun matchup’ against Falcons’ revamped defense
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A closer look at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts8m ago
QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on the Eagles13m ago
Hot seat: Falcons must get Drake London involved21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama