West Georgia rallies around injured Bremen football player, raises thousands

Donations have poured in through a GoFundMe campaign to help with the student’s medical expenses. The online effort has raised over $44,000 as of Tuesday morning. Additional events have been planned as Carson Kimball remains in the hospital. The team plays next at a homecoming game against Ronald E. McNair High School.

Several local companies, including Good Neighbor Meals, are sponsoring a barbecue tailgate — “‘Que for Carson” — before the game. All proceeds will be donated to the Kimball family, according to a Facebook post from Bremen High School.

Whitney Berry, co-owner of Good Neighbor Meals, said that she saw a way to utilize her small business to help with the fundraising efforts.

“Bremen and even the entire West Georgia community have certainly come together to rally for Carson and his family,” Berry said. “We really wanted them know that the entire community is here to support in any way that we truly can.”

Emily Wheeler, CEO of Downtown Southern Outfitters in Hiram, is selling T-shirts to raise money for the Kimballs. The T-shirts will be handed out at Friday’s homecoming game against Ronald E. McNair High School.

The two shirts, one gray and one black, say “Carson Strong” and “One Hour. One Day. One Week at a Time” with #7 on them, Carson Kimball’s jersey number.

June and Grey, another local clothing company, is also selling T-shirts that read “Carson Strong,” and all of the profits will go directly to the family.

“I am seriously amazed,” Kristy Kimball wrote in Tuesday’s Facebook post. “We have felt so much love. I’ve always known that people were inherently good, but wow … I’ve never seen this.”