The deal also gives DirecTV the ability to offer different options to its customers, according to the announcement.

The parties issued the following joint statement:

“Through the first-of-its-kind collaboration, DirecTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DirecTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DirecTV customers.

“We’d like to thank all affected viewers for the patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”

Other channels affected by the dispute between Disney and DirecTV and DirecTV Stream were ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU and ESPNews. The dispute also affects the local ABC affiliate, WSB-TV. Atlanta was joined by major cities New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco as where the dispute interrupted the ABC affiliate.

The issue was a concern locally as the Falcons play the Eagles on Monday night on ESPN. Atlanta 69 will simulcast the game locally, meaning viewers with access to the network would not have missed the Falcons game.

DirecTV did offer those customers who reached out to the network refunds of $20 and $30.