WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Dream staved off playoff elimination with an overtime win on Sunday.
Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Hillmon made the go-ahead shot in overtime as the Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 76-73. A loss to the Mystics, who defeated the Dream in Atlanta on Friday, would have eliminated the Dream from the WNBA postseason.
The Chicago Sky (13-24) has a half-game lead on Atlanta (13-25) and Washington (13-25) for the final playoff spot and hosted Phoenix Sunday night.
Charles now owns the Dream franchise record for most double-doubles in single season with 19. She passed Erika de Souza’s team record of 18 established in 2013. Charles (192) is now one double-double away from tying Sylvia Fowles (193) for the most double-doubles in WNBA history.
Hillmon’s 22-footer as the shot clock expired gave Atlanta a 74-73 lead with 1:35 remaining in overtime and Rhyne Howard hit two free throws with 59 seconds left for the game’s final points.
Emily Engstler’s 3-pointer gave the Mystics the early lead in overtime, 73-70 with 4-1/2 minutes remaining, but they did not score again. Their final two shots were desperation 3-point air balls.
The matchup was the first of three straight home games for the Mystics in the final week of the regular season, but they face two playoff teams — New York on Tuesday and Indiana on Thursday — as they try to wrap up a playoff berth.
Atlanta will host Chicago on Tuesday and finish at New York on Thursday.
All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures. In addition to Charles’ game-high 20 points, Howard and Jordin Canada scored 14 each, Allisha Gray had 12 and Hillmon 10.
