Charles now owns the Dream franchise record for most double-doubles in single season with 19. She passed Erika de Souza’s team record of 18 established in 2013. Charles (192) is now one double-double away from tying Sylvia Fowles (193) for the most double-doubles in WNBA history.

Hillmon’s 22-footer as the shot clock expired gave Atlanta a 74-73 lead with 1:35 remaining in overtime and Rhyne Howard hit two free throws with 59 seconds left for the game’s final points.

Emily Engstler’s 3-pointer gave the Mystics the early lead in overtime, 73-70 with 4-1/2 minutes remaining, but they did not score again. Their final two shots were desperation 3-point air balls.

The matchup was the first of three straight home games for the Mystics in the final week of the regular season, but they face two playoff teams — New York on Tuesday and Indiana on Thursday — as they try to wrap up a playoff berth.

Atlanta will host Chicago on Tuesday and finish at New York on Thursday.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures. In addition to Charles’ game-high 20 points, Howard and Jordin Canada scored 14 each, Allisha Gray had 12 and Hillmon 10.