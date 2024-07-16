A.M. ATL: Georgians lament political temperature

Morning, y’all! Happy Amazon Prime Day to those who observe. Expect temperatures in the low 90s and plenty of humidity.

Lots of other news to discuss today, including Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, a judge kicked off Young Thug’s trial and Marcell Ozuna’s Home Run Derby performance. Plus: a big concert coming up in Athens.

Let’s go ahead and get to it, shall we?

***

TRUMP TAPS VANCE

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The first day of the Republican National Convention was a doozy, in Milwaukee and elsewhere.

TRUMP APPEARS, PICKS VP: Former President Donald Trump officially became the GOP’s presidential nominee — and made his first public appearance since Saturday’s assassination attempt, entering to great applause while wearing a bandage on his right ear.

This came several hours after he tapped U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio (an evangelical favorite who wrote “Hillbilly Elegy” and once called Trump “America’s Hitler”) as his running mate.

One top Georgia delegate responded thusly: “You want to add someone to your team who is going to be an articulate and bold messenger, a tactician in moving that agenda on Capitol Hill.”

Then there’s this from Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin, who roomed with Vance at Yale Law School: “It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Trump doubled down and picked the running mate who best fits his vision for a second term: contempt and revenge.”

MEANWHILE, IN FLORIDA: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against Trump, suggesting the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed. The former president responded by calling for “ALL the Witch Hunts” to be dropped.

The ruling — which prosecutors plan to appeal — won’t have any direct affect on Fulton County’s case against the former president.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BACK IN GEORGIA: AJC reporters fanned out across metro Atlanta to ask voters like you about Trump’s attempted assassination. The responses varied, in terms of whether or not it would impact decisions at the ballot box.

One common theme did emerge: things are at a boiling point and everyone needs to chill out with the rhetoric.

The shooting, 23-year-old Tina Lu said, “just highlights how abysmal the current election year is, how dark it seems, I think for everyone.”

UGA political scientist Charles Bullock told “Politically Georgia” that such a shift is ... extremely unlikely.

“We’ve had years and years of throwing fuel on the fire,” he said, “so it’s awfully difficult for a number of folks to simply change the way they behave.”

Make sure to tune in to “Politically Georgia” from 10 to 11 a.m. every day through Thursday as the AJC livestreams from the RNC.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

EXIT STAGE LEFT

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville will no longer preside over the gang and racketeering trial against rapper Young Thug. Another judge granted the defense’s motion to recuse Glanville after he held a secret meeting with prosecutors and a witness.

What it means: The case already represents the longest criminal trial in Georgia’s history. Assigning a new judge and getting them up to speed likely means more delays.

***

QUICK HITS

» A Fulton County election official asked Gov. Brian Kemp to remove three members of the State Election Board following a recent meeting that possibly violated Georgia’s open meetings law.

» Work to expand the capacity of Hartsfield-Jackson’s Plane Train (which ferries you between terminal and concourse) will last through 2025.

» One of Plant Vogtle’s very new and very expensive nuclear reactors went offline last week because of a “valve issue.” It’s still off.

***

A HEFTY TAB

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

This heat (combined with the aforementioned Georgia Power’s recent series of rate hikes) is no doubt brutal for your power bill. Your favorite local business is probably struggling too, the AJC’s Meris Lutz and Drew Kann report.

Said Dakota Conner, whose family owns the Dakota Blue restaurant in Grant Park: “It’s just been definitely a lot more trying to figure out how we can stay cool.”

***

INFLATION UPDATE

The Federal Reserve is pretty sure inflation will hit 2% soon, at which point it would finally lower interest rates. Experts predict that could happen in September.

***

NOT QUITE ENOUGH

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna launched 16 homers in the first round of last night’s MLB Home Run Derby, but it wasn’t enough to advance. The Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez ultimately won the contest.

“It was an amazing experience,” Ozuna said. Tonight’s All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. on Fox.

More sports highlights:

Dawgs: Head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Carson Beck and others take the podium today at SEC Media Days. Follow @AJCsports, @ctowersajc and @DawgNation for all the latest.

Head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Carson Beck and others take the podium today at SEC Media Days. Follow @AJCsports, @ctowersajc and @DawgNation for all the latest. Jackets: Georgia Tech and Sandy Creek High School legend Calvin Johnson will join the Detroit Lions’ team hall of fame.

***

CLASSIC CITY COMEBACK

Credit: John Boydston for the AJC Credit: John Boydston for the AJC

Legendary Athens weirdos The B-52s concluded their “Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth” in 2023. But they’re roaming back home anyway!

Officials announced the iconic new wavers will perform the inaugural concert at the Classic City Arena on Dec. 14. Ticket details TBA.

» Also from the AJC: Our best songs from Georgia artists this year (so far)

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Atlanta Public Schools to pilot student-led mental health board

» Report finds $500 million shortfall for Atlanta’s affordable housing goals

» Georgia’s federal lawmakers support Atlanta’s water repairs

» Gwinnett mother who fatally stabbed 5-year-old son gets life sentence

» Edgewood man shot during argument over basketball, police say

***

ON THIS DATE

July 16, 1986

With the inaugural Goodwill Games well underway in Moscow, the fine folks from Turner Broadcasting System felt a little homesick. Naturally, the Atlanta-based TV station responded by packing 100 large Pizza Hut pizzas in dry ice and flying them across the globe (with a quick layover in Amsterdam).

“They’ve been over there for six weeks, and they are craving some familiar American food,” a TBS spokeswoman told the Atlanta Constitution.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Department of Transportation worker Ricardo Flores helping put the final touches on the North Druid Hills Road bridge near I-85.

***

ONE MORE THING

Good news, everybody: Scientists say there’s definitely at least one cave on the moon that could be used to shelter future explorers. Or, you know, other people just generally trying to escape Earth. For instance.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.