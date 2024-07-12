State senator reflects on former roommate’s rise to a lead Trump VP pick

After Trump endorsed Vance in 2022, McLaurin publicized a text message he said was sent by Vance in 2016.

“We are, whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING (and hell, maybe even expand our appeal to working class black people in the process) or a demagogue would,” Vance allegedly wrote. “We are now at the point.”

The text continued: “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical (expletive) like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad — and might even prove useful — or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?”

As Trump’s popularity grew, McLaurin said Vance shifted to identify closer with Trump.

With the Republican National Convention beginning Monday in Milwaukee, McLaurin said Vance is the most “vindictive and angry option” for Trump to pick for addressing inequality in America.

In a political environment focused on personalities and questions of President Joe Biden’s faculties, McLaurin said Democrats need to shift focus to issues that matter to voters, such as the economy, Medicaid expansion and reasonable gun control.

“President Biden has made attempts to come back and show some vigor, but it’s an absolute prerequisite for the job,” McLaurin said. “Do you have the energy to lead the country and take on the challenges that we all face?”

