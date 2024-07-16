Marjorie Taylor Greene’s convention speech starts somber and ends fiery

The crowd applauded as Greene took the stage and throughout her five minutes of remarks, which came at 7:45 Eastern Daylight Time, before the evening’s main lineup of speakers began.

Other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, had later slots and were allotted more time.

About halfway through her remarks, Greene pivoted to familiar anti-transgender and anti-immigration rhetoric.

She criticized Democrats for fighting for transgender rights, to which the crowd booed. She said Democrats had opened the borders and “allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour in, driving up the cost of housing and health care while slashing American wages and eliminating jobs.”

She went on to criticize the approval of U.S. funding to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

“Donald Trump has and he will make America great again,” she said in her conclusion. “He will make us wealthy again. And as God as my witness, he will finally give us the country we deserve. Because Donald John Trump is the leader America deserves.”