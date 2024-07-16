Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s convention speech starts somber and ends fiery

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, speaks Monday evening at Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee. Speaking about Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, she said: “Two days ago, evil came for the man we love and admire so much. I thank God that his hand was on President Trump." (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
30 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene began her speech at the Republican National Convention by thanking God that former President Donald Trump survived Saturday’s assassination attempt.

She described him as the “founding father of the ‘America First’ movement” and said the shooting had led to a “somber moment for our nation” ahead of Trump’s official nomination as the party’s presidential candidate.

“Two days ago, evil came for the man we love and admire so much,” she said. “I thank God that his hand was on President Trump, and I pray for the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally, and other attendees who were wounded.”

The crowd applauded as Greene took the stage and throughout her five minutes of remarks, which came at 7:45 Eastern Daylight Time, before the evening’s main lineup of speakers began.

Other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, had later slots and were allotted more time.

About halfway through her remarks, Greene pivoted to familiar anti-transgender and anti-immigration rhetoric.

She criticized Democrats for fighting for transgender rights, to which the crowd booed. She said Democrats had opened the borders and “allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour in, driving up the cost of housing and health care while slashing American wages and eliminating jobs.”

She went on to criticize the approval of U.S. funding to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

“Donald Trump has and he will make America great again,” she said in her conclusion. “He will make us wealthy again. And as God as my witness, he will finally give us the country we deserve. Because Donald John Trump is the leader America deserves.”

About the Author



Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

